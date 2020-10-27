Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Packers, Ravens Made Offers Before Eagles TE's Injury

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

There was reportedly some interest in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz on the trade market before he was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain last week.

According to Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated, both the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens made offers for Ertz prior to the injury.

Kracz noted that Ertz getting dealt before the Nov. 3 trade deadline is now unlikely since he is not eligible to return from IR until Nov. 22 at the earliest.

Ertz's contract expires after the 2021 season, and the two sides seemingly haven't made much progress on a new deal.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season in September, Ertz expressed some frustration regarding how the contract talks were going, per ESPN's Tim McManus:

"I don't want to get into the exact details, but I don't think it should be that hard to get a deal done now. At the same time, now that the season is starting, I can't really focus on that. During training camp, it kind of got the best of me a day or two, and I really just had to talk to a couple people and reset my mind and lean into my faith that I really can't control the situation and I'm going to trust in the Lord on this thing whether it's going to Philly—hopefully, I want to be here—or wherever it is."

While Ertz's struggles this season before getting injured can't be placed definitively on the contract situation and any distractions it may be causing, it is a logical line to draw.

Entering the 2020 campaign, the 29-year-old was consistently among the best and most productive tight ends in the NFL for most of his career.

Since 2015, Ertz finished with at least 74 receptions and 800 yards in five straight seasons. He was especially dominant from 2017-19 with three straight Pro Bowl nods and an average of over seven touchdown catches per season.

The second-round pick out of Stanford set career highs with 116 receptions for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018 and followed that up with 88 grabs for 916 yards and six touchdowns last season.

In six games this season, Ertz has just 24 catches for 178 yards and one touchdown. Before Dallas Goedert also got injured, Ertz was no longer the clear-cut No. 1 tight end on the team, as the 2018 second-rounder had 13 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown in just three games.

Had Ertz not gotten injured, Green Bay and Baltimore both would have been logical potential landing spots if the Eagles made him available for trade.

The Packers have gotten a surprising five touchdown catches this season from third-year undrafted free agent Robert Tonyan, but with quarterback Aaron Rodgers having few reliable options in the passing game outside of No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams, Ertz would have given Green Bay a much-needed weapon.

Baltimore is in a similar position, as quarterback Lamar Jackson is lacking weapons aside from tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown. Andrews was named to the Pro Bowl last season for the first time after catching 10 touchdowns, and he would have inarguably formed the best tight end tandem in the league with Ertz.

The Eagles are only off to a 2-4-1 start, but that is good enough for first place in the NFC East, so they may be better off playing the waiting game with Ertz and the rest of their injured players in hopes that they can contribute to a playoff push.