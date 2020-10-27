Heat Rumors: Zeke Nnaji, Kira Lewis Jr. Linked to MIA Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

John Locher/Associated Press

Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji and Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. are reportedly among the players the Miami Heat have their eye on with the No. 20 pick in next month's draft.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Nnaji worked out for the Heat on Sunday, and the team has "expressed interest" in Lewis despite the expectation he will be gone in the teens. Miami has also interviewed San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn.

Nnaji averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds during his lone season at Arizona, winning the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Award. ESPN's Jonathan Givony has him ranked as the No. 36 player in this class, so taking him in the top 20 may be a reach.

The Heat likely have confidence in their ability to develop raw, athletic big men after Bam Adebayo's ascent, so the 6'11" Nnaji could project as a long-term backup if he pans out. He has the athleticism and size to be a force on the interior but lacks a feel for the game and averaged less than a block per game at Arizona.

Lewis is No. 20 on the ESPN rankings list but will likely come off the board higher because of his upside. The fleet-footed 6'3" guard flashes on the screen with his ability to blow by defenders off the dribble, and he's shown an improved shooting stroke from three—an important development since his lack of strength makes him a below-average finisher.

Miami hit on rookie Tyler Herro (and Kendrick Nunn as an undrafted signing from the G League), so whoever Pat Riley rolls the dice on may wind up with outsized expectations for a No. 20 pick.