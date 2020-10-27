Report: Antonio Brown's Buccaneers Contract Salary, Bonuses, Incentives Revealed

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The one-year contract new Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown signed reportedly comes with a maximum value of $2.5 million.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network provided full details of the deal, including bonuses and incentives:

Brown must finish an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy before joining the Bucs' active roster.

The 32-year-old Miami native could make his Tampa Bay debut in prime time Nov. 8 when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints for a Week 9 clash on Sunday Night Football.

Brown will be looking to rediscover the form that made him one of the NFL's most effective playmakers across nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers beginning in 2010.

His resume includes seven Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro selections. He's led the NFL in catches and receiving yards two times apiece. He topped 1,000 yards in seven of his last eight years with the Steelers before getting traded to the Oakland Raiders in March 2019.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was instrumental in getting Brown to Tampa, said Monday on Westwood One Radio (via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) he doesn't believe he's risking his own reputation by endorsing the move.

"No, he's his own individual," Brady said. "Everybody has the opportunity in life, and again, I'm just happy that he's got another opportunity to play in the NFL. ... I love playing football; I know he does too. He's joining a group of (receivers) who are extremely hard-working, extremely selfless."

Brown isn't going to see the heavy target share he did in Pittsburgh. The Bucs already feature fellow wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller along with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate among its pass-catching group.

The offense as a whole has scored at least 28 points in five of its seven games, including 83 points over the past two weeks in wins over the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Brown will be tasked with creating even more matchup problems for opposing defenses without disrupting the rhythm the unit has built over the season's first two months.