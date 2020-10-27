Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s LA Home Reportedly Burglarized; $750K in Items Stolen

John Locher/Associated Press

Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. allegedly had $750,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables stolen from his Los Angeles home last week while he and his family were away.

According to TMZ Sports, Chavez and his wife, Frida, have alleged that a safe containing around $600,000 worth of jewelry and purses was taken during the burglary.

The 34-year-old Chavez owns a 51-5-1 career record. He began his career 46-0-1 and previously held the WBC middleweight title, but he has lost five of his past 10 fights and three of his past four. In his most high-profile of those fights, Chavez was beaten by Canelo Alvarez in 2017 by unanimous decision.

Chavez's most recent fight was against Mario Abel Cazares in September, when he lost by technical decision in the sixth round after the fight was stopped because of a cut over Chavez's eye.

Chavez is the son of famed Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., who went 107-6-2 during his illustrious career and held multiple championships, including the WBC light welterweight title.

The elder Chavez fought some of the biggest stars in the sport in his 25 years as a pro, including Oscar De La Hoya, Hector Camacho and Pernell Whitaker.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the case, according to TMZ.