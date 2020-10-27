Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for ByesOctober 27, 2020
Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Byes
There are four teams on byes in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season: the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team. So, there will be some top fantasy football performers not on the field, which is sure to have some managers scouring the waiver wire.
Among the key players not in action this weekend will be quarterbacks Kyler Murray (Arizona) and Deshaun Watson (Houston), running back James Robinson (Jacksonville) and wide receivers Will Fuller V (Houston), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona) and Terry McLaurin (Washington).
Fortunately, there will be some solid streaming options available on the waiver wire in most leagues. Here's a look at some players who should be targeted as fill-in options for the names listed above.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers
Rostered: 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues
Projection: 305 passing yards, two passing touchdowns
Teddy Bridgewater was a strong streaming option in Week 5 when the Panthers took on the Falcons, and he's going to be a good choice again this week as Carolina takes on its NFC South rival for the second time in four weeks. So, we have an idea of what to expect from the quarterback in this one.
In his first matchup against Atlanta, the 27-year-old threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns while leading Carolina to a 23-16 win. It's one of only two games in which he has passed for more than 300 yards this season, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that it came against the Falcons, who have allowed at least 300 passing yards in each of their first seven games.
Bridgewater has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of Carolina's past four games. And while running back Christian McCaffrey may still be a week away from returning from injury, the signal-caller has plenty of other playmakers to utilize in Thursday night's home matchup.
Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
Rostered: 46 percent of Yahoo leagues and 38 percent of ESPN leagues
Projection: 55 total yards and a touchdown
Zack Moss missed some time earlier in the year due to a toe injury, but he's back now and starting to get more opportunities out of Buffalo's backfield.
This past Sunday against the Jets, the rookie had seven rushes for 47 yards and three receptions for 25 yards, which was his greatest involvement in the passing game since the season opener.
Although Moss has only one touchdown (and that came back in Week 1), he could get in the end zone soon, especially after getting 10 touches at the weekend, which was also his most since his debut. The Patriots have a tough defense, but if he gets some opportunities close to the goal line, he could punch one in.
There likely won't be a ton of great streaming options available on your league's waiver wire, so pick up the 22-year-old and hope that he scores a touchdown to provide some value this week.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
Rostered: 28 percent of Yahoo leagues and 22 percent of ESPN leagues
Projection: 63 yards and a touchdown
Although A.J. Brown is back from injury and putting up huge numbers, Corey Davis has still been a contributor for Tennessee's offense. This past Sunday against Pittsburgh, he had six receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown while getting targeted a season-high 10 times.
This week, the Titans are taking on the Bengals, who are allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game in the NFL (261.4), so Ryan Tannehill should rack up yardage and get the ball to many of his top playmakers, which is likely to include Davis.
Tennessee is off to a strong start this season and things have been going well on offense. Expect Davis to continue to stay involved, giving his quarterback numerous talented weapons to utilize each week.
Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Rostered: 21 percent of Yahoo leagues and 6 percent of ESPN leagues
Projection: 65 yards and a touchdown
If the Colts hadn't had a bye in Week 7, there's a solid chance Trey Burton wouldn't be available in so many leagues. He had a strong showing in Week 6 against the Bengals, hauling in four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown and also scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Even though Indianapolis has several tight ends that it gets involved, the 28-year-old has gotten at least five targets in each of the past three games, his first action after missing the start of the season due to a calf injury. It's also his first year with the Colts, so as he gets more comfortable in their offense, he may put up even bigger numbers.
It's worth taking a chance on Burton this week against the Lions in a game that could feature plenty of offense from both sides. If that's the case, Indianapolis may be passing a lot, and he could again find his way into the end zone.