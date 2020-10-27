Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Byes

0 of 4

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

There are four teams on byes in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season: the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Football Team. So, there will be some top fantasy football performers not on the field, which is sure to have some managers scouring the waiver wire.

Among the key players not in action this weekend will be quarterbacks Kyler Murray (Arizona) and Deshaun Watson (Houston), running back James Robinson (Jacksonville) and wide receivers Will Fuller V (Houston), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona) and Terry McLaurin (Washington).

Fortunately, there will be some solid streaming options available on the waiver wire in most leagues. Here's a look at some players who should be targeted as fill-in options for the names listed above.