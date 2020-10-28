Bears' Allen Robinson in Concussion Protocol After Suffering Injury vs. Rams

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Wednesday star wide receiver Allen Robinson II is in the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

During their 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bears announced the 27-year-old was being evaluated for a concussion.

Chicago acquired Nick Foles in the offseason as its contingency plan for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and the team made the switch to Foles after its third game. Unfortunately, the 2013 Pro Bowler has been a negligible upgrade at best.

Robinson has almost single-handedly kept the passing game afloat, having registered 44 receptions for 544 yards and two touchdowns.

Thanks to a strong defense, the 5-2 Bears remain in playoff contention despite their often anemic offense. Perhaps that will remain the case even while Robinson is out.

However, the offense isn't better without the Penn State product, and an already stressed defense will be strained further. The Bears will need one of Anthony Miller, Jimmy Graham or Darnell Mooney to take a star turn in the short term.