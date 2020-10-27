World Series 2020 Rays vs. Dodgers Game 6 TV Schedule and Predictions

Eric Gay/Associated Press

After a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers can lift the World Series trophy with one final triumph in Game 6.

Rookie pitcher Tony Gonsolin will be on the mound for the Dodgers, who are aiming to snap a 32-year championship drought. He will be opposite Blake Snell in a matchup of familiar starters; both of them started in Game 2 as well.

Tampa Bay is seeking its first title in franchise history, but extending the best-of-seven series is the first priority.

All games of the 2020 World Series are played at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles will be considered the home team for Game 6—and if necessary, Game 7.

2020 World Series Game 6 Info

Series: Dodgers lead 3-2

When: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Game 6 Prediction

In each of the last three games, Los Angeles scored a first-inning run. That immediate offense shifted the pressure onto the Rays and cut into their advantage of batting last.

Pushing across the first run guarantees nothing, but it sure is better to have that confidence. And although Tampa has managed a first-inning run only once in the World Series so far, it happened in Game 2 when Gonsolin started for the Dodgers.

Unlike his previous outing, Los Angeles is hoping for more length from the 26-year-old than an inning or two.

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

"Tony's a starting pitcher [in Game 6]," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, according to Tyler Kepner of the New York Times. "I hope to get five or six innings, that would be great."

Tampa won't be short on confidence against a pitcher with eight earned runs in 7.2 postseason innings. Gonsolin might turn around and have a career-best performance—hey, baseball is weird sometimes—but it's certainly advantageous for the Rays to face him instead of Walker Buehler or Julio Urias.

And the Dodgers' lineup is looking for a little payback.

In Game 2, they had a trio of three-up, three-down innings opposite Snell. The southpaw finished that night with two earned runs in 4.2 innings, and Tampa won 6-4.

Snell has surrendered just nine runs in the playoffs despite ceding 33 baserunners in 24.1 innings.

"I'd say we wouldn't want anybody else out there on the mound more than him," Rays' designated hitter Austin Meadows said of Snell, per David Waldstein of the New York Times.

Escaping trouble is always vital, of course, but it's especially critical in the postseason. Snell has done a markedly better job stranding baserunners than Gonsolin.

If those trends hold true, the Rays and Dodgers will be headed to a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Rays 7, Dodgers 5

