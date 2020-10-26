Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. WBC Frontline Battle Belt Pictured Ahead of Fight

Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be fighting on Nov. 28 with the WBC Frontline Battle Belt on the line, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

Helwani shared an image of the belt:

Per a press release regarding the fight, "WBC's remote scoring system will be used to evaluate Tyson and Jones Jr.'s performance. Three champions will serve as the judges. Each round will be scored and announced to the public. California State Athletic Commission will oversee, regulate, and sanction."

It will be Tyson's first fight since he lost to Kevin McBride all the way back in 2005. Jones fought much more recently, defeating Scott Sigmon in 2018. While Tyson lost three of his last four fights, Jones is on a four-win streak and has won 12 of his last 13 bouts.