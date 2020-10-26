    Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. WBC Frontline Battle Belt Pictured Ahead of Fight

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2020

    Mike Tyson, an American former heavyweight boxing champion, stands in front of a memorial to Polish suffering during World War II, during a visit to Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press

    Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will be fighting on Nov. 28 with the WBC Frontline Battle Belt on the line, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN. 

    Helwani shared an image of the belt:

    Per a press release regarding the fight, "WBC's remote scoring system will be used to evaluate Tyson and Jones Jr.'s performance. Three champions will serve as the judges. Each round will be scored and announced to the public. California State Athletic Commission will oversee, regulate, and sanction."

    It will be Tyson's first fight since he lost to Kevin McBride all the way back in 2005. Jones fought much more recently, defeating Scott Sigmon in 2018. While Tyson lost three of his last four fights, Jones is on a four-win streak and has won 12 of his last 13 bouts. 

    Related

      Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. WBC Frontline Battle Belt Pictured Ahead of Fight

      Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. WBC Frontline Battle Belt Pictured Ahead of Fight
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. WBC Frontline Battle Belt Pictured Ahead of Fight

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Moloney: Inoue an exceptional fighter, but everyone has a weakness

      Moloney: Inoue an exceptional fighter, but everyone has a weakness
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Moloney: Inoue an exceptional fighter, but everyone has a weakness

      Bad Left Hook
      via Bad Left Hook

      Gervonta Davis: “I Got The Whole Package, Teofimo Lopez Does Not”

      Gervonta Davis: “I Got The Whole Package, Teofimo Lopez Does Not”
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Gervonta Davis: “I Got The Whole Package, Teofimo Lopez Does Not”

      BoxingInsider.com
      via BoxingInsider.com

      Chisora targets 'difficult' win over Usyk in bid to set up bout with 'friend' Joshua

      Chisora targets 'difficult' win over Usyk in bid to set up bout with 'friend' Joshua
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Chisora targets 'difficult' win over Usyk in bid to set up bout with 'friend' Joshua

      Nick Parkinson
      via ESPN.com