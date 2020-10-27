B/R Staff Predictions for the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Davenport: A.J. Green to the New Orleans Saints

With injuries continuing to hit the wide receivers in New Orleans and the team's championship window shrinking by the week, the Saints will mortgage a bit more of the future (which they don't have much of anyway) to add the veteran wideout. Green will have a 100-yard game in his Saints debut, and then New Orleans will still get bounced in the Wild Card Round.

Gagnon: Seattle Seahawks acquire Ryan Kerrigan from Washington

Seattle is trying to remain one step ahead of three high-quality teams in the NFC West and could be discouraged by a pass rush that again didn't get the job done in a Week 7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kerrigan is a perfect veteran acquisition to chip in as a half-year rental, and Washington has more than enough talent up front as is.

Miller: It already happened (Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens)

I don't expect a trade deadline with a ton of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that election day is the trade deadline. That makes the already-big trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens the biggest impact move. Some might have suggested an Odell Beckham Jr. trade, but now he's out for the year with a torn ACL. With DeSean Jackson suffering an ankle injury Thursday night, that takes another big name off the board. For now, it's looking like the move of Ngakoue to bolster one of the NFL's best defenses will be the headline move.

Sobleski: Houston Texans firesale

While this isn't a single trade, the Texans should see the writing on the wall after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers and start tearing down the current roster. Anyone of value, aside from quarterback Deshaun Watson and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, should be on the block for a reasonable price because the only remaining goal this season is to rebuild the franchise's depleted assets and make its current head coach and general manager openings far more appealing to top candidates.