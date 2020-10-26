Stephen Jones Says Cowboys Are 'Going in the Right Direction' Despite 2-5 Start

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-5 after an embarrassing 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team, but executive vice president Stephen Jones is still optimistic about the team.

"I just think you're gonna take your lumps with a new staff," Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan "... I think we're going in the right direction."

Mike McCarthy is in his first year as the team's head coach after replacing Jason Garrett in the offseason. Despite the slow start, the front office is standing behind the coach.

"You're gonna watch a team evolve over time," Jones added. "Mike McCarthy has proven he can do it year in and year out. ... I'm not sticking my head in the sand. I understand there's gonna be frustration. We deserve criticism, but I do think this will evolve."

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, while backup Andy Dalton was forced out of Sunday's game with a concussion.

If Dalton is unable to play in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, rookie Ben DiNucci is the next man up at quarterback. Adding the injuries on the offensive line, the Cowboys have had some bad luck in 2020.

However, the level of play has continued to get worse. Most notably, the defense ranks last in the NFL in points allowed. The body language also wasn't positive in the latest blowout loss.

"I talked to them at halftime about the 'Here we go again' mode on the sideline, and we've got to move past that," McCarthy said after the game, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

"We need more belief and more high spirits around this team," veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "And really more fight."

Adding in the fact that some players ripped the coaching staff after the Week 6 loss, per Jane Slater of NFL Network, and it's been a disastrous first year for McCarthy.

Still, the Cowboys remain only half a game out of first place in the NFC East and could grab the lead with a win over the Eagles in Week 8.

Jones is clearly remaining patient with a lot of time left in the campaign.