Waiver Wire Week 8: Chase Edmonds, Rashard Higgins Highlight Pickups to Know

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds' name has been floated as a potential waiver-wire add for a few weeks.

Now may be the best time to land the Arizona backup after Kenyan Drake suffered an injury in Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks. Edmonds received a decent amount of touches in both aspects of the Arizona offense in the first six weeks, and in Week 7, he put up his best numbers of the season.

Most of the top waiver-wire options for Week 8 are players who stepped into larger roles because of injury issues. The Cleveland Browns' Rashard Higgins and Harrison Bryant filled in valiantly for Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley is also worth a look because of the trust Josh Allen has shown in him, even with Stefon Diggs as his top target.

Waiver Wire Pickups to Know

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Edmonds thrived in an elevated role Sunday, producing 145 total yards on five carries and seven receptions.

The Fordham product jumped on to the fantasy radar in Week 5, as he had 92 total yards in a win over the New York Jets, but his production dropped off a bit in Week 6.

Edmonds' totals should only go up in the coming weeks as Drake deals with an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Drake will have a MRI Monday to determine the seriousness of the injury.

Even though you will not be able to benefit from Edmonds until Week 9, he is more than worth the pickup given how much Arizona relies on its running backs.

Drake has 119 carries and seven receptions through seven games. The pair combined for 148 carries and 42 targets from Kyler Murray.

Edmonds' first game as the primary running back this season would be against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and if Drake is out for a lengthy period, he could take advantage of the Seahawks defense again in Week 11.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Higgins produced the first 100-yard receiving game of his career Sunday in Cleveland's back-and-forth affair with Cincinnati.

The five-year veteran was thrust into an elevated role once Beckham left the contest with a knee injury, which he says is a torn ACL.

Higgins' six targets in Week 7 matched his total from the four games he participated in this season. Although he was used in a minimal role prior to Sunday, Higgins found the end zone in back-to-back games versus the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.

His scoring streak was broken Sunday, but Higgins should have additional opportunities to put up touchdowns with Beckham out for the season.

Opposing defensive backs could feel inclined to put two players on Jarvis Landry to force Higgins and other wide receivers to beat them. If Landry is taken out of games and Baker Mayfield develops trust in Higgins, he could turn into a solid No. 2 option in Cleveland's aerial attack, which could make him a solid No. 3 fantasy wide receiver or flex option.

Harrison Bryant, TE, Cleveland

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Bryant emerged ahead of David Njoku on the Browns tight end depth chart with Austin Hooper out because of appendicitis.

The rookie out of Florida Atlantic scored on two occasions and caught four of his five targets for 56 yards. The four receptions against the Bengals matched Bryant's career high set in Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Mayfield targeted Hooper, Bryant and Njoku on 61 occasions in the first seven games, and if Bryant remains ahead of Njoku in the pecking order over the coming weeks, he could be a decent starting fantasy option at tight end.

Cleveland's upcoming matchups should favor Bryant since the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans both rank in the top 11 of passing yards conceded. Those teams have allowed a combined 28 passing scores this term.

Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Diggs is always going to be the No. 1 wideout in Buffalo, but Beasley carved out a nice role for himself that could make him an intriguing waiver-wire addition.

In Week 7's win over the New York Jets, the former Dallas wide receiver caught 11 of his 12 targets for 112 yards.

In each of the past three games, Beasley was targeted at least six times by Allen, and he has a pair of 100-yard performances in 2020. The 31-year-old has been Allen's safety valve in the middle of the field, and his reliability turned him into a solid second option behind Diggs.

Beasley may be best used a flex option in the coming weeks. He could be a bye week substitution for Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Hopkins or D.J. Chark Jr. in Week 8.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.