3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 7 Loss

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

At one point, it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have gotten postponed. Offensive tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, the rest of the Raiders' offensive line was sent home from practice and the game was moved out of the Sunday night primetime slot (and up to a 4:05 p.m. ET start) to ensure the NFL would still have Sunday Night Football.

However, the game went on as planned. And although the Raiders played the Bucs close for much of the day, Tampa Bay pulled away late for a 45-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Coming off their bye week, the Raiders fell to 3-3 with their third loss in the past four games. Although the lone win during that stretch came against the first-place Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas is now 2 1/2 games behind them in the AFC West.

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders' loss on Sunday.