Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Brandon Aiyuk Is Rising Fast

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Midway through the NFL season, fantasy managers can pick up on notable trends. Perhaps a revamped offense has made a significant jump with new skill players, or a play-caller's game plan features a specific position ripe for production. At times, you have to buy into an offensive system that churns out fantasy football gems.

Despite a loss, the Las Vegas Raiders field a top-10 offense that features a couple of players available in at least 70 percent of Yahoo leagues. One of them has flown under the radar despite scoring in each of his last three games.

For at least a few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers will likely see more production from two rookies because of injuries within the first unit. Prepare to set aside a budget for both players with head coach Kyle Shanahan continuing to plug new faces into his offensive scheme.

For Week 8, we'll take a look at eight players who are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and belong on your waiver-wire watch list.