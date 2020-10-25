    Tom Brady 'Had Nothing to Do' with Antonio Brown's Bucs Contract, Says Arians

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to head coach Bruce Arians before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians downplayed the level of involvement Tom Brady had in the team's decision to sign Antonio Brown.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown is receiving a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

    Following Tampa Bay's 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Arians discussed the move.

    "Tom had nothing to do with this," he told reporters. "This is something Jason [Licht] and I have been talking about for some time."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

