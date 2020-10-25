Tom Brady 'Had Nothing to Do' with Antonio Brown's Bucs Contract, Says Arians

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians downplayed the level of involvement Tom Brady had in the team's decision to sign Antonio Brown.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown is receiving a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Following Tampa Bay's 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Arians discussed the move.

"Tom had nothing to do with this," he told reporters. "This is something Jason [Licht] and I have been talking about for some time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.