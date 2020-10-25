    Tiger Woods Shoots 4th-Round 74 to Finish Disappointing 2020 ZOZO Championship

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Tiger Woods hits from the 10th tee during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods finished the ZOZO Championship in Thousand Oaks, California, the way he started it—playing poorly.

    Woods shot a two-over 74 in Sunday's final round to finish one under for the tournament, putting him in a tie for 72nd at the time of publication. It was reminiscent of his first round on Thursday, when he posted a four-over 76.

    He sandwiched two solid rounds on Friday (66) and Saturday (71) with disappointing outings. Had there been a cut at the ZOZO Championship, he would have been in serious danger of missing it.

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

