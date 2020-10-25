Tiger Woods Shoots 4th-Round 74 to Finish Disappointing 2020 ZOZO Championship

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods finished the ZOZO Championship in Thousand Oaks, California, the way he started it—playing poorly.

Woods shot a two-over 74 in Sunday's final round to finish one under for the tournament, putting him in a tie for 72nd at the time of publication. It was reminiscent of his first round on Thursday, when he posted a four-over 76.

He sandwiched two solid rounds on Friday (66) and Saturday (71) with disappointing outings. Had there been a cut at the ZOZO Championship, he would have been in serious danger of missing it.

