Stock Up, Stock Down for NFL QBs After Week 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's third NFL season has been a roller-coaster ride, but Sunday represented a peak following a Week 6 valley for the Cleveland Browns' 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield completed all but six of 28 passes, five of which went for touchdowns, as the Browns defeated the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals 37-34. And he did a lot of that work despite losing top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a first-quarter interception.

The 25-year-old was practically perfect from that point on, and he completed five of his six deep pass attempts over the course of the next three-and-a-half quarters.

In seven games this season, Mayfield has never posted a passer rating between 75 and 100. He's had three sub-75-rated games and four triple-digit-rated performances. The good news is he should have a chance to get into a groove with three consecutive home games against the vulnerable Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles coming up.