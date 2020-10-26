3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 7 Win

1 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

When the Packers ruled out running back Aaron Jones on Sunday, fans were more than a little apprehensive.

And it's completely understandable; Jones is not only the team's leading rusher, as expected, with 389 yards on 75 attempts, averaging a whopping 5.2 yards per carry, but he's also been instrumental in the passing game.

Jones' 161 receiving yards are fifth among Packers pass-catchers, but when you account for the nature of his receptions and take into account his actual usage, it becomes clear how much coach Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers alike value his hands. Jones' 18 receptions are tied with tight end Robert "Big Bob" Tonyan for second-most on the season.

Then there's Jones' red-zone prowess; his seven touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving) not only lead his team but, heading into Week 7, saw him tied for tops in the league.

Without Jones in the lineup Sunday, however, it fell to Jamaal Williams to lead the multi-pronged attack. He was up to the task and then some. His 19 carries helped the Packers marry their run and pass games, so crucial to the LaFleur offense, and the only player Rodgers targeted more than him in the passing game was Davante Adams.

Speaking of Adams, he had high praise for Williams after the win. "His energy, just everything he brings to our team, is just positive," Adams said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "We love him out there."

Adams himself has missed two games this season, but in the receiving corps as well, the next-man-up mentality has helped steer the Packers to a 5-1 record approaching the midpoint of the season. With Adams out in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, third-year wideout Allen Lazard recorded a whopping 146 yards on six receptions and a touchdown.

In Week 4's Monday night tilt against the Atlanta Falcons, with Adams and Lazard out, it was Tonyan who took up the mantle to the tune of 98 yards on six catches and a monstrous three touchdowns.

Nearly every week this season, the Packers offense has been missing a top weapon. But almost comically at this point, the next man up has emerged to make national headlines. You can imagine an SNL skit in which the Packers keep losing weapons until they are plucking bystanders off the street who somehow put up 100 yards and a score in Green Bay's offense.

The Packers satisfied almost nobody with the moves they made this offseason to bolster the wide receiver position (because they didn't make any). Yet right now, general manager Brian Gutekunst and LaFleur sure deserve the benefit of the doubt.