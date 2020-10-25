NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams made life miserable for the Houston Texans and highlighted the best fantasy football performances of Week 7 in the NFL.

The All-Pro duo connected 13 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, propelling the Green Bay Packers to a 35-20 win in Houston. The victory moved the Packers to 5-1 and kept the pressure on NFC North rival Chicago Bears, who are 5-1 and play Monday night.

Elsewhere on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers toppled the Tennessee Titans in a battle of unbeatens. The other undefeated team, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the Arizona Cardinals in prime time.

Below are the results and top fantasy players from Week 7. This piece will be updated throughout Sunday's action.

NFL Week 7 Results

Philadelphia Eagles 22, New York Giants 21

Green Bay Packers 35, Houston Texans 20

New Orleans Saints 27, Carolina Panthers 24

Washington Football Team 25, Dallas Cowboys 3

Buffalo Bills 18, New York Jets 10

Detroit Lions 23, Atlanta Falcons 22

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Tennessee Titans 24

Cleveland Browns 37, Cincinnati Bengals 34

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (Monday)

Top Fantasy Performances

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Following an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Packers bounced back in a big way.

Rodgers torched the Houston secondary for 283 yards and four touchdowns, completing 23 of 34 passes. Adams, meanwhile, set a single-game career-high mark with his 196 yards.

Rodgers' effort resulted in a superb 27.32 fantasy points, while Adams racked up 44.6 in a point-per-reception scoring format. Through the early afternoon window Sunday, Adams was the highest-scoring player of Week 7.

Adams, who missed two games because of a hamstring injury, already has a pair of 40-point PPR outputs in four appearances this season. His upside is nearly unmatched around the NFL.

Quarterbacks Thrive in AFC North Track Meet

Baker Mayfield looked miserable early, missing on his first five attempts that included an interception as well. From there, the third-year quarterback only had one incompletion in 23 attempts.

Good thing, too, because Joe Burrow had a terrific game.

Mayfield finished 22-of-28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including a 24-yard strike to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the closing seconds of the game. This score propelled the Cleveland Browns to a 37-34 win over Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Though it wasn't enough for the Bengals, Burrow tossed a pair of go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The rookie's final line read 35-of-47 for 406 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed for 34 yards and a score.

Burrow had more fantasy points with 33.64, but Mayfield (29.78) left Cincinnati with a victory. The Browns are now 5-2.

Wide Receivers Explode for Steelers, Titans

In a showdown of 5-0 teams, Diontae Johnson helped Pittsburgh build an early lead that Tennessee ultimately could not overcome.

Johnson found the end zone on the opening drive of the contest and then added a second touchdown right before halftime. That helped put the Steelers up 24-7 at halftime, and another field goal early in the third quarter put them in a comfortable spot.

But the Titans nearly recovered.

After a quiet first half, A.J. Brown started to excel. His 73-yard touchdown catch sparked a comeback for Tennessee, which trimmed the gap to 27-24 late in regulation. However, Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard kick that would've forced overtime.

Johnson tallied a career-best 29 PPR points in the win, and Brown (27.3) topped 20 points for the third straight week.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.