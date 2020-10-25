    Report: Sean Miller, Arizona Accused of Multiple Rule Violations by NCAA

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Arizona head coach Sean Miller during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The NCAA sent the University of Arizona a Notice of Allegations on Wednesday that included "nine allegations of misconduct, five of which are classified as Level I violations," according to Seth Davis of The Athletic. 

    Per that report, "The Level I allegations, which fall in the most serious category, include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university; a lack of head coach control by men's basketball coach Sean Miller; and a lack of head coach control by Augie Busch, the women's swimming and diving coach."

                                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

