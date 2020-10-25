Report: Sean Miller, Arizona Accused of Multiple Rule Violations by NCAA

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NCAA sent the University of Arizona a Notice of Allegations on Wednesday that included "nine allegations of misconduct, five of which are classified as Level I violations," according to Seth Davis of The Athletic.

Per that report, "The Level I allegations, which fall in the most serious category, include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university; a lack of head coach control by men's basketball coach Sean Miller; and a lack of head coach control by Augie Busch, the women's swimming and diving coach."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

