    Video: The Rock Congratulates Ken Shamrock on Impact Hall of Fame Induction

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2020

    Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance on Impact last week to induct Ken Shamrock into the company's Hall of Fame.

    "My friend, my brother, congratulations on the induction to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame," Johnson said. "I'm extremely proud of you, and thank you so much for the memories. Thank you so much for the sweat equity, and thank you for being just an awesome dude, man, at a time when I really needed it in my career."

    Shamrock was one of the earliest stars of Impact, then known as TNA, when he signed with the company in 2002. He's recognized as the promotion's first champion and has twice returned—in 2004 and last year, a run he's continued throughout 2020.

    Johnson and Shamrock have a relationship dating back to their days in WWE during the Attitude Era. The pair were part of the Corporation faction with Vince McMahon and the Big Boss Man, among others, with Rock having the WWE Championship, Shamrock the intercontinental title and Boss Man the hardcore belt.

    Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Abyss and Team 3D were previously inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame.

