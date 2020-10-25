World Series 2020: Odds and Prop Bets Info for Dodgers vs. Rays Game 5

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The top four batters in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup have been consistent run producers through four games of the 2020 World Series.

Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Max Muncy possess the four top hit totals on the Dodgers roster and combined for 12 RBI.

That set of hitters should continue to reach base in Game 5 against Tyler Glasnow, who did not make it out of the fifth inning in Game 1.

Clayton Kershaw is favored to lead the Dodgers to a victory Sunday, but he may not be perfect if the Tampa Bay Rays approach the matchup better the second time around.

Kevin Kiermaier achieved success against the Los Angeles ace in Game 1 and he has been one of the Rays' best hitters in the series.

Kiermaier's totals plus the production of the Dodgers' top four hitters should lead you in their direction to wager on player props.

World Series Game 5 Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-159); Tampa Bay (+135)

Over/Under: 8

Run Line: Los Angeles Dodgers (-1.5; +106); Tampa Bay (+1.5; -125)

Prop Bet Predictions

Max Muncy Hits (Over 0.5; -125) & RBI (Over 0.5; +142)

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Muncy carries the best betting value on player props of the four hitters that top the Los Angeles order.

The left-handed clean-up hitter has five hits, five RBI and reached base on four walks. Taking him to get a hit at -125 seems like a solid bet compared the lines for Betts (-230), Seager (-240) and Turner (-205).

In Game 1, Muncy drew a walk and drove in a run on a fielder's choice in two of his three at-bats versus Glasnow.

He finished the series opener with two of his five hits in the series off Josh Fleming, who threw 2.2 innings in relief of Glasnow.

If he continues to show patience at the plate, Muncy could take advantage of favorable counts and earn his first hit off Glasnow in the series.

With Betts and Seager reaching base at a high rate, Muncy could find himself in a few run-scoring opportunities, and if he gets a hit, it could pad his RBI total.

With a RBI prop sitting in plus-money, it is worth taking the shot on Muncy to hit that mark as well.

Kevin Kiermaier Hits (Over 0.5; -113)

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Kiermaier is one of two left-handed hitters Kevin Cash trusts in matchups with southpaws.

The outfielder and Brandon Lowe were in the starting lineups against Kershaw in Game 1 and Julio Urias in Game 4, while Austin Meadows and Ji-Man Choi were rotated out.

Kiermaier showed he was not affected by the left-on-left matchup in Game 1, when he hit a home run off Kershaw. He also singled versus left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez in the seventh inning.

The 30-year-old is second on the Rays roster in hits behind Randy Arozarena and he has the same total of home runs and one more RBI than the breakout star of the postseason.

Kiermaier's series totals combined with the decent price attached to his hits props make him one of the more intriguing Tampa Bay players to wager on.

If you believe Kiermaier can hit another home run off Kershaw, he carries some of the best value on the board at +650 and he sits at +325 to record a RBI.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

