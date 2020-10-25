Dodgers' Kenley Jansen Deflects Blame After Stunning Blown Game 4 Save vs. Rays

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

As Kenley Jansen deals with the fallout of his wild blown save in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers closer was defiant when asked about his failure to seal the deal.

"You can't beat yourself up," Jansen told reporters. "I didn't give up one hard hit. What can I do?"

The blame certainly does not all fall on Jansen, as the Rays earned an 8-7 victory when the Dodgers defense went full Bad News Bears on what turned out to be a game-winning single from Brett Phillips. First, center fielder Chris Taylor booted the ball to allow one run to score before catcher Will Smith whiffed on catching a relay throw from Max Muncy, allowing Randy Arozarena to score the game-winning run.

Had Smith been able to field the relay cleanly, the game likely would have gone into extra innings with Arozarena caught between third base and home. Jansen deflected when asked why he was not in position backing Smith up on the relay throw, which could have resulted in a play at the plate.

"It don't matter," Jansen said. "Tomorrow's another day. We're positive in there. I like the atmosphere in there. That's what we've done all year: pick each other up."

Jansen has been one of the Dodgers' biggest question marks this postseason after another up-and-down regular season. He's recorded two saves in eight appearances but has a 5.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP and has given up runs in each of his two games against the Rays.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has shied away from using the "closer" definition of Jansen's role, instead insisting he'll use the righty in the highest-leverage situations of a game. It's at the very least concerning that Jansen looked to shift blame from himself, perhaps a sign that his struggles this season have gotten into his head.

The Dodgers remain a favorite to win the series despite blowing a game that would have given them a commanding 3-1 lead. Jansen will likely once again be handed the ball at some point in this series with a chance to close the Rays out. Don't be surprised if he's in the correct fielding position next time.

Game 5 is Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET, with Clayton Kershaw going for the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow starting for the Rays.