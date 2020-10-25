World Series 2020: Dodgers vs. Rays Game 5, Pitching Preview Predictions

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The first pitching rematch of the 2020 World Series takes place in Sunday's Game 5.

Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw will return on full rest after opening the series for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. Kershaw won the first battle between the two hurlers in Game 1, as he shone over six innings in an 8-3 Dodgers win.

The momentum in the series swung back and forth since they last pitched. The Rays forced the latest shift through their walk-off win in Game 4.

The bullpen usage of both teams is starting to pile up, so the Game 5 starters could be asked to push themselves into the sixth or seventh innings in what could be their final appearances of the best-of-seven series.

Game 5 Pitching Preview

Kershaw was fantastic in Game 1 for the Dodgers, as he allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out eight batters in six frames.

The southpaw could have lasted longer, but he was pulled because of the significant advantage the Dodgers possessed. Since he tossed 78 pitches, Kershaw should be fresher than Glasnow, who recorded 112 pitches in his 4.2-inning outing.

This will be the third time Kershaw takes the mound for multiple World Series contests in his career. In 2017, he marveled in Game 1 against the Houston Astros before he was rocked for six runs in Game 5. He came back in Game 7 to throw four scoreless innings.

Two years ago, the left-handed hurler allowed nine earned runs in two starts against the Boston Red Sox. He conceded five times in Game 1 and on four occasions in Game 5.

Kershaw's presence on the mound will force Tampa Bay to adjust its order to a majority of right-handed hitters.

In Game 4, the Rays bumped Brandon Lowe down to the fifth spot to put four righties at the top of the lineup. Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier, who hit a home run off Kershaw in Game 1, are the only lefties that have started against southpaws.

The Dodgers should feel comfortable if Kershaw gives them six or seven solid innings, but there is a question looming over their bullpen after Kenley Jansen blew a save in Game 4.

Jansen conceded an earned run in each of his two World Series appearances, and he may not be trusted to close out the game in the ninth inning. Dave Roberts has options to replace Jansen in the ninth-inning role in Joe Kelly, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol.

Tampa Bay's bullpen has not been perfect, either, but it was able to preserve the Game 2 win through its top arms. Nick Anderson, Pete Fairbanks, Aaron Loup and Diego Castillo combined to allow two earned runs on three hits in 4.1 innings in relief of Blake Snell.

If Glasnow gives the Rays five or six innings, Kevin Cash could use a similar order of relievers depending on the situation. He could turn to Castillo as the immediate replacement for Glasnow if the Dodgers are threatening with runners in scoring position. Fairbanks and Anderson are both capable of closing games in the ninth inning.

Glasnow turned in his second-shortest start of the 2020 postseason in Game 1. The only other time he did not make it through five full innings was ALDS Game 5 against the New York Yankees, when he got seven outs on short rest.

If the right-handed hurler is more efficient with his pitches and can still overpower the Dodgers by the fifth or sixth inning, he could remain in the game longer than he did during his first World Series appearance.

The Dodgers have been the more patient team at the plate in the Fall Classic, as they walked on 18 occasions compared to the 11 bases on balls drawn by the Rays. Los Angeles also owns 10 more hits and two fewer strikeouts than the Rays over the first four games at Globe Life Field.

The Rays sit in a decent position to relieve Glasnow as early as the fifth, and they will not have to worry about bullpen usage as much as the Dodgers, who are in line to start either Tony Gonsolin or Dustin May opposite Blake Snell in Game 6.

There is also the chance the Dodgers bring back Walker Buehler and Julio Urias on short rest for Games 6 and 7, but those plans have not been revealed and they might be dependent Sunday's performance.

Prediction

Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 4

Both teams have proved they can hit whichever pitchers are thrown at them.

Each of the four contests produced eight runs or more, and the Dodgers could be in position to take another early lead and chase Glasnow.

L.A. displayed remarkable patience by forcing the right-hander into triple-digit pitches in fewer than five innings in Game 1, and if they show the same qualities Sunday, they should produce an early wave of baserunners.

Look for Max Muncy and Corey Seager to once again be the most disciplined Los Angeles hitters. The pair have combined for eight walks and 12 hits in the series. If Mookie Betts reaches base and puts himself in scoring position, like he did in the fifth inning of Game 1, Seager and Muncy could add to the damage with either run-scoring hits or walks to load the bases.

Justin Turner has to be a concern for Glasnow as well since he has homered in two games and sits between Seager and Muncy at the top of Los Angeles' order.

Glasnow conceded a home run to Cody Bellinger in Game 1 and has let up seven long balls in his five starts this postseason. If the Dodgers jump on Glasnow early again, they could create separation on the scoreboard with Kershaw on the hill.

Since there are questions regarding the back end of the bullpen and Tampa Bay hit eight home runs Saturday, the Dodgers likely will not be perfect Sunday. But if Kershaw twirls a gem and the relievers give up minimal damage, the National League champion could bounce back from its Game 4 loss.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.