ZOZO Championship 2020: Justin Thomas Holds 1-Stroke Lead After Round 3

Justin Thomas remains atop the leaderboard at the 2020 ZOZO Championship with a 54-hole score of 19 under par.

Thomas followed up his consecutive rounds of 65 with a five-under 67 on Saturday.

Jon Rahm vaulted up 20 spots with a 63, tied with Russell Henley for the lowest score of the day. He's alone in second place at 18 under overall.

Thomas has little margin for error with 14 players sitting at 14 under or better.

Here's the top of the leaderboard following the third round of the ZOZO Championship:

1. Justin Thomas (-19)

2. Jon Rahm (-18)

3. Lanto Griffin (-17)

T4. Sebastian Munoz (-16)

T4. Ryan Palmer (-16)

T4. Patrick Cantlay (-16)

Thomas had his most erratic round of the tournament as he was moving into the lead. The 27-year-old only hit 69.2 percent of fairways, but he made up for it with an excellent short game. He gained 1.82 strokes putting Saturday.

This 27-foot putt on No. 17 gave Thomas the lead:

Looking ahead to his hopes for leaving Sherwood Country Club with a win, Thomas has converted 54-hole leads into victories eight times in his career thus far:

Rahm will be hoping to make this the sixth time that Thomas doesn't win after leading entering the final round. He put together back-to-back rounds under par for the first time since the Tour Championship.

Saturday marked Rahm's best single-round score since the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship in February. His last tournament win was at the Memorial in July.

Lanto Griffin looked like he was going to at least end Saturday tied for the lead. The California native opened the third round with four consecutive birdies. He added two more birdies on Nos. 10 and 14, but his tee shot on the par-three 15th landed in the water in front of the green.

Griffin hit his second bogey of the day on No. 18. He put himself in a bad spot when his first two shots landed in the rough, causing him to take a drop. The 32-year-old did salvage bogey to close it out, but it did put a damper on what was an otherwise strong round.

Moving further down the leaderboard, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are going to end the tournament playing in the same group. Both players are at three under heading into the final round.

Mickelson got to three under with a 67 on Saturday. It was his first time breaking par this weekend. Woods followed up his 66 in the second round with a one-under 71.

The final group of Thomas, Rahm and Griffin will tee off at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday.