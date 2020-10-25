World Series 2020 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Dodgers vs. Rays Game 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Coming off a wild, emotional Game 4 that featured four lead changes over the final four innings, capped off by Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor making an error in the bottom of the ninth to allow the Tampa Bay Rays to walk off with a win, all eyes will be on Los Angeles and if it can respond.

Either the Dodgers or Rays will take control of the 2020 World Series after Game 5 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers' two wins in the series came when they had their aces on the mound. Clayton Kershaw, who is making his second start against the Rays, turned in an excellent performance in Game 1 with one run allowed on two hits and eight strikeouts in six innings.

Walker Buehler did Kershaw one better in Game 3, striking out 10 and allowing one run over six innings.

The Rays will hope for a better showing from Tyler Glasnow after he struggled in Game 1. The right-hander walked six and needed 112 pitches to get through 4.1 innings.

World Series Game 5 Viewing Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com



Prediction

Unless the Rays can start making contact against Los Angeles' pitching, this game could get ugly in a hurry. That was a problem for the American League champs against Kershaw and Buehler.

Tampa hitters didn't make contact on half of the pitches they swung at against Kershaw in Game 1:

When the Rays have made contact, they are hitting the ball out of the park. Six of their eight runs in Game 4 all came on the long ball.

On the one hand, living by the homer has carried the Rays to the World Series. On the other hand, when that isn't there, they have rarely been able to string together hits to score runs with the exception of Saturday night.

Kershaw has allowed four homers in his last three playoff starts combined.

Speaking of a unique strategy that would seem unsustainable but shows no sign of slowing down, what the Dodgers offense does with two outs in the playoffs is nothing short of remarkable.

It hasn't mattered who the Rays have put on the mound in those two-out situations. The Dodgers keep coming through game after game, including scoring all seven of their runs in Game 4 with two outs.

Four of those runs on Saturday night came off Tampa Bay's three-headed bullpen monster of Diego Castillo, Aaron Loup and Nick Anderson. Rays manager Kevin Cash has worked wonders all year with his relief stable, but he needs someone to step up Sunday.

Castillo, Loup and Anderson only gave up one earned run on one hit with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings in Tampa's Game 2 win.

Which version of that trio shows up will likely determine the outcome of Game 5.

Of course, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has his own bullpen questions. Kenley Jansen has given up runs in both of his World Series appearances. There's no obvious candidate to handle the ninth inning if Jansen doesn't get the duties.

Since the Dodgers have the better starting pitcher on the mound and an offense that is relentless in critical moments, it's hard not to give them the edge, even as the Rays have shown time and again they can strike when you least expect it.

Prediction: Dodgers 4, Rays 2