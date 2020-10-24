Adam Gase Rumors: Jets 'Really Don't Want to' Fire HC Despite Struggles

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The New York Jets' leadership group, including CEO Christopher Johnson and general manager Joe Douglas, reportedly doesn't want to fire head coach Adam Gase during the season.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Friday there's a "real chance [Gase] will survive the season" despite the team's 0-6 record heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"They really don't want to do it," a source told SNY. "They may have to, at some point. But they know a midseason coaching change doesn't change their situation. I think they're going to hold off as long as they can."

Gase was hired in January 2019. He led the Jets to a 7-9 record in his first season, but a 6-2 mark during the season's second half created optimism heading into 2020.

Any positive vibes have quickly faded during the six-game losing skid. The frustration level is increased by the fact this was the first year the AFC East had a wide-open feel in nearly two decades with Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots after six Super Bowl championships and 17 division titles.

Injuries have been a factor, with several key players, including Sam Darnold, missing time, but the Jets have been outscored 185-75 and lost every game by at least two scores.

Gase has shrugged off questions about his job security throughout the poor start to the campaign.

"No, I'm not even thinking about it," he told reporters after last week's 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Vacchiano noted the Jets understand they can't overhaul the entire coaching staff in the middle of the year, and a switch to an interim coach—with polarizing defensive coordinator Gregg Williams being the most likely choice—probably won't solve their problems.

"But [Williams is] a volatile personality and his thinly veiled shot at the offense last week reminded everyone of that," Vacchiano wrote. "The last thing the Jets would want is a coaching change that leads to more chaos."

So the Jets' brass would prefer to finish the season with Gase and review the situation in the offseason.

In addition, New York is only a couple losses from shifting its focus to next season, and getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft would be a major reward with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence the projected top prospect in next year's class.

"Tanking for Trevor" is mostly a fan-driven discussion, and no team of pro players is going to purposefully lose games so their potential replacements can be drafted high, but Lawrence represents the franchise-changing player the Jets desperately need.