Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

2 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)

3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (at NO)

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)

5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)

7. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)

8. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at LAR)

9. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)

10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)

11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)

12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)

13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at LAC)

14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)

15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)

Injury Report

Two top fantasy running backs have been dealing with injuries in practice this week, and their statuses will certainly have impacts on lineups Sunday.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns because of a foot injury he suffered during Week 6's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Mixon has had a bit of a slow start this season, but he's still a start-worthy running back capable of putting up big numbers.

Packers running back Aaron Jones, meanwhile, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans because of a calf injury suffered in practice Thursday (which then kept him out of practice Friday). If Jones can play, it's a great matchup for him, as Houston is allowing an NFL-high 177.5 rushing yards per game.

While fantasy managers can start looking for a replacement for Mixon, Jones' status will need to be closely monitored until Green Bay announces its inactives Sunday morning.

Waiver-Wire Target: Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard

With Mixon out, somebody has to take over his carries. And it appears that will be Giovani Bernard, an eight-year veteran who has spent his entire career in Cincinnati. When the Bengals have needed him, the 28-year-old has stepped in and played well.

Bernard is available in more than 80 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, but that number is surely to drop as more fantasy managers pick him up Saturday. He's likely going to get a heavy workload, and although Cleveland is strong against the run, Bernard should also be involved in the passing game.

After Mixon exited the game against the Colts, Bernard scored his first touchdown of the season. And while there is an inherent risk in playing him after having only 12 carries through the first six weeks, he is experienced and should be able to step in and have a solid day.