Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury ListOctober 24, 2020
We're a little more than 24 hours away from more Week 7 NFL action at the time of publishing, but there's some uncertainty around several fantasy football standouts. That's why it's important to stay up to date and have backup options in case a player is ruled out shortly before kickoff.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is one of the biggest names on the injury report ahead of Sunday's games. And if he doesn't play against the Houston Texans, then some fantasy managers could end up having to scramble. So it's always better to be prepared ahead of time.
Here are rankings for Week 7, along with updates on some injuries and potential waiver-wire targets who could be strong fill-in options.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. GB)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
8. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
10. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
Injury Report
There aren't any start-worthy quarterbacks unlikely to play Sunday, so there shouldn't be any concerns. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dealing with a chest injury, but he doesn't carry an injury designation into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals—and he wouldn't have been a strong streaming option either way.
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of a shoulder injury. While Darnold shouldn't be played in fantasy regardless, it could lower the value of other offensive players (such as wide receiver Jamison Crowder) if Joe Flacco is under center again.
Waiver-Wire Target: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Although you may not need somebody to fill in for an injured quarterback, perhaps you are not feeling confident with the quarterback in your lineup. If that's the case, Burrow is still available in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 50 percent of ESPN leagues and has a favorable matchup this week.
In Week 2, Burrow passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns, which are both still highs during his rookie season. He's thrown for more than 300 yards in four of the past five games (beginning with that matchup against Cleveland).
Burrow's passed for only one total touchdown in his past three games, but he has a good chance to air it out and throw for several scores again against the Browns, who are allowing 271.7 passing yards per game (sixth-most in the NFL).
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
5. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
7. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
8. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
9. Todd Gurley II, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
11. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (at LAC)
14. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
Injury Report
Two top fantasy running backs have been dealing with injuries in practice this week, and their statuses will certainly have impacts on lineups Sunday.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns because of a foot injury he suffered during Week 6's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Mixon has had a bit of a slow start this season, but he's still a start-worthy running back capable of putting up big numbers.
Packers running back Aaron Jones, meanwhile, is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans because of a calf injury suffered in practice Thursday (which then kept him out of practice Friday). If Jones can play, it's a great matchup for him, as Houston is allowing an NFL-high 177.5 rushing yards per game.
While fantasy managers can start looking for a replacement for Mixon, Jones' status will need to be closely monitored until Green Bay announces its inactives Sunday morning.
Waiver-Wire Target: Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard
With Mixon out, somebody has to take over his carries. And it appears that will be Giovani Bernard, an eight-year veteran who has spent his entire career in Cincinnati. When the Bengals have needed him, the 28-year-old has stepped in and played well.
Bernard is available in more than 80 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, but that number is surely to drop as more fantasy managers pick him up Saturday. He's likely going to get a heavy workload, and although Cleveland is strong against the run, Bernard should also be involved in the passing game.
After Mixon exited the game against the Colts, Bernard scored his first touchdown of the season. And while there is an inherent risk in playing him after having only 12 carries through the first six weeks, he is experienced and should be able to step in and have a solid day.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. SEA)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
3. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
4. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
6. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at ARI)
10. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
11. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
13. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (vs. GB)
14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (vs. DAL)
15. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at LV)
16. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at NYJ)
17. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. PIT)
18. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at LAR)
19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
20. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (vs. BUF)
21. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. CHI)
22. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
23. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (at NO)
24. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers (at TEN)
25. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at LAC)
Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints offense is going to continue to be shorthanded Sunday. And that's not just because of the continued absence of top wide receiver Michael Thomas.
Thomas hasn't played since Week 1 because of an ankle injury, and now he's also battling a hamstring injury that is going to keep him out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. When Thomas is healthy, he's one of the top fantasy receivers in the league, so it's another disappointing development for managers who drafted him.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and will also miss Sunday's game. Sanders had been worth starting in recent weeks in Thomas' stead, putting up solid numbers. So his absence is another hit to New Orleans and fantasy managers alike.
Waiver-Wire Target: New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith
With Thomas and Sanders both out for the Saints, there should be plenty of targets available for Tre'Quan Smith, who has been a solid option for quarterback Drew Brees at times this season. Through five games, Smith has 16 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns (both of which came in a Week 4 win at Detroit).
Smith is rostered in only 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and 12 percent of ESPN leagues, and fantasy managers should feel comfortable immediately inserting him into the flex spot Sunday. New Orleans' offense is capable of putting up plenty of yards with Brees leading the way, and Smith should benefit from increased opportunities.
Don't be surprised if the 24-year-old gets into the end zone in what should be a competitive NFC South matchup.
Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at DEN)
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at NE)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. TB)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at ATL)
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. JAX)
6. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (at HOU)
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. KC)
8. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DET)
9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (at WAS)
10. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)
Injury Report
The Cleveland Browns offense has been playing without running back Nick Chubb (MCL), and they will be without another key player Sunday. Tight end Austin Hooper has appendicitis and underwent an appendectomy Friday, which will keep him off the field in Week 7 and gives him an unclear status for the following week as well.
Another player to monitor throughout the weekend will be Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who is questionable because of an ankle injury. However, as long as he plays, he should be in fantasy lineups with a strong matchup against the Texans.
Waiver-Wire Target: Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz
Dalton Schultz is available in more than 50 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues, making him a strong streaming option in Week 7. Even though quarterback Andy Dalton has struggled since taking over the Cowboys' quarterback job, he could find ways to connect with Schultz on Sunday.
The Washington Football Team has struggled to stop opposing tight ends, so there's a solid chance Schultz will get into the end zone for the first time since Week 4. And after hauling in only five passes for 41 yards over the past two weeks, Schultz could be more involved as Dalton gets more comfortable leading Dallas' offense.