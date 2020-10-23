    Leighton Vander Esch: 'Absolute Coward' Leaked Criticism of Cowboys Coaches

    Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    It's safe to say Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch doesn't put too much stock in anonymous criticism. 

    "I think if you're going to put it out there and not put your name on it, I think you're an absolute coward," he said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Simple as that. Own up to it."

    He isn't the only one to suggest as much after the Cowboys fell to 2-4 with a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

    Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece and explained he doesn't put any credibility into anonymous criticism:

    "It doesn't add to anything. It doesn't make me do anything other than almost smirk. Do you think it has any credibility? Think about it. Do you really think it has any credibility? ... Do you actually think that those words could come out your mouth, and you can't say who gave you the information has any credibility? Think about it. It had none."

    These comments come after Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on Tuesday that one player said head coach Mike McCarthy's staff is "totally unprepared. They don't teach. They don't have any sense of adjusting on the fly."

    Another suggested the coaches "just aren't good at their jobs."

    This season has not gone according to plan for McCarthy and the Cowboys. The offensive line is banged up, and star quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year with an ankle injury. Dallas at least knows the playoffs are a real possibility in the NFC East seeing how it can take over first place in the division with a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

