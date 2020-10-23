Antonio Brown Rumors: Buccaneers 'Very Close' to Signing WR to Contract

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have an agreement to sign free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two sides agreed to a one-year deal with some language still to be finalized. Brown also has to pass COVID-19 protocols when he arrives in Tampa Bay.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Brown will meet with the Bucs on Saturday and the two sides are "highly motivated" to reach a deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the sides are "very close" to an agreement ahead of Brown's visit.

NFL Network's Michael Giardi noted that Tom Brady "was privately campaigning for this in and around his signing with Tampa."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians previously sounded lukewarm on the idea of signing Brown when the topic was broached in March.

"Yeah, it's not gonna happen," Arians said on the Tiki and Tierney Show (h/t The Athletic's Greg Auman). "There's no room. And probably not enough money. But it's not gonna happen—it's not a fit here."

Arians was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator from 2007-11, with his final two years overlapping with Brown's first two seasons.

Brown has been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20, 2019. He's currently serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Brown's former trainer filed a lawsuit on Sept. 10, 2019, in which she said he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018.

Four days prior to Brown's release from the Patriots, Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported a female artist who was hired to paint a mural in Brown's home said he made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

Klemko later reported that Brown sent the woman a series of intimidating text messages after the original report was published.

The suspension stems from the second woman's allegation, as well as Brown's no contest plea to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanors in June. Brown and a friend allegedly physically assaulted a delivery truck driver in Florida in January.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brown could be subject to further discipline by the NFL stemming from the civil lawsuit filed by Taylor. He is eligible to play starting in Week 9.

Brady and Brown played one game together last season with the New England Patriots. The 32-year-old had four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Brown had 1,108 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Arians' final season with the Steelers.

The Bucs currently lead the NFC South with a 4-2 record.