NFL Predictions Week 7: Projections, Odds and Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season got off to an interesting start. The Philadelphia Eagles held off the New York Giants in a game that may have only entertained fans of the NFC East.

Actually, this Daniel Jones highlight was entertaining for all and pretty much summed up how the evening went for the Giants—who held an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter:

Jones, by the way, finished the game with 187 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and 92 rushing yards. This may have him set up to be one of the surprise fantasy start of the week with 13 games left to play.

Here we will try pegging some fantasy standouts who won't surprise, just perform. We will also run down the odds and over/unders from DraftKings Sportsbook and make score predictions for every game.

NFL Week 7 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Buffalo Bills (-10.5, 46) at New York Jets: 34-20 Buffalo

Green Bay Packers (-3.5, 57.5) at Houston Texans: 37-31 Green Bay

Carolina Panthers (+7, 50) at New Orleans Saints: 28-26 New Orleans

Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5, 50.5) at Tennessee Titans: 27-24 Tennessee

Cleveland Browns (-3.5, 50.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: 30-28 Cincinnati

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 55) at Atlanta Falcons: 37-25 Atlanta

Dallas Cowboys (+1, 44.5) at Washington Football Team: 22-20 Dallas

Kansas City Chiefs (-8, 44.5) at Denver Broncos: 33-24 Kansas City

San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 44.5) at New England Patriots: 24-23 New England

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 49) at Los Angeles Chargers: 28-22 Los Angeles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (n/a) at Las Vegas Raiders: 27-22 Tampa Bay

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 55.5) at Arizona Cardinals: 33-30 Seattle

Chicago Bears (+5.5, 45) at Los Angeles Rams: 26-25 Los Angeles

Fantasy Stars to Watch

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys just what sort of dual-threat he can be. He rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 188 yards and two scores.

And while he wasn't the most consistent passer against Dallas—he completed just nine of 24 attempts—the Cardinals are not concerned with his ability to move the ball through the air.

"I don't think it was his best game, and there were some mechanical flaws, but I have zero concerns with his accuracy," general manager Steve Keim told Doug and Wolf show on 98.7 Arizona's Sports Station (h/t Darren Urban of the team's official website).

If Murray is allowed to let it rip against the Seattle Seahawks and their 32nd-ranked pass defense, he should be in line for another strong fantasy outing.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Running back Kareem Hunt has done an admirable job filling in for Nick Chubb, even if he hasn't been the Cleveland Browns' bell cow—and he's also coming off a disappointing outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Against Pittsburgh, Hunt had just 57 scrimmage yards and two receptions.

However, he should be in line for a bounce-back game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland should look to mask its questionable defense by controlling the ball on the ground. Hunt should get multiple opportunities and should turn those into yards and points.

The Bengals defense ranks just 27th against the run and 29th in yards per carry allowed.

Expect Hunt to see 20-plus touches like he did against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He should approach the 100-yard mark and could find the end zone multiple times.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

This one's a little bit more of a sleeper pick, but it's a play fantasy managers should be aware of. Rookie Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins is starting to carve out a major role in the Bengals offense, and he should be called upon often against the Browns.

Cincinnati is likely to lean heavily on the pass with starting running back Joe Mixon out for this one:

If Joe Burrow is asked to throw it 60-plus times—as was the case in the first meeting between these two teams this season—Higgins could be in store for a monster afternoon. He caught six passes for 125 yards in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Colts have one of the better defenses in the NFL.

Cleveland ranks just 27th against the pass and 30th in points allowed. While Higgins is not yet a weekly must-start in fantasy, he is a must-start Sunday. It should surprise exactly no one if he torches the Browns' woeful defense for 120-plus yards and a score or two.

