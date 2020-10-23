Ravens, Washington Football Team Announce Plan to Allow Fans in Stadiums

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team both announced plans to allow a limited amount of fans in their stadiums for upcoming games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ravens released a statement on their intent to allow fans into M&T Bank Stadium for the Nov. 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Only 10 percent of the stadium will be filled, with a maximum of 3,000 in the lower bowl, 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level.

The Washington Football Team announced that 3,000 tickets will be made available to season-ticket holders for the Nov. 8 game against the New York Giants at FedExField.

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright said the following regarding the decision:

"We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously. Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George's County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our season ticket members at the Giants game on Nov. 8 and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future."

Both the Ravens and Washington Football Team were given clearance to have some fans in attendance after conferring with the Maryland state government.

After going 14-2 and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, the Ravens are off to another strong start in 2020 at 5-1.

They are only second in the AFC North despite that record since the Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-0, but the Ravens have a bye this week, while the Steelers must face another undefeated squad in the Tennessee Titans.

Regardless of how the Steelers fare this week, the Nov. 1 game in Baltimore will be for first place in the AFC North, and having some fans in the stands could make all the difference for the Ravens.

Washington is off to a much worse start than the Ravens at 1-5, but since it plays in the NFC East, it is still very much in the divisional race.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division at just 2-4-1, so a win by either Washington or the Giants on Nov. 8 could put them in the thick of the race.

Washington hasn't won a game since beating the Eagles in Week 1, and it fell 20-19 to the Giants last week after failing to convert a two-point attempt for the win.

Even though neither Washington nor the Giants have played particularly well this season, they have a storied rivalry and plenty to play for, so FedExField could be raucous even with only a small percentage of fans in attendance.