Raiders Have No New COVID-19 Cases; On Track to Play Buccaneers

The Las Vegas Raiders returned no new positive COVID-19 tests Friday and are on track to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders aren't "out of the woods," however, and will continue to be tested leading up to Sunday's game.

After placing starting right tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, the Raiders put five more players on the list Thursday: starting safety Johnathan Abram and the remaining offensive line starters in Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson, Denzelle Good and Kolton Miller.

The five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list were deemed high-risk contacts because of their proximity to Brown.

Brown broke NFL protocol by not wearing his proximity device at all times during team activities, and both he and his fellow starting offensive linemen were seen together without masks on the sidelines during practice, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday the NFL and NFLPA were investigating whether Brown and the Raiders properly followed protocol.

Abram and the four offensive linemen must quarantine for five days since their last day of contact with Brown, which was Monday. That means all five players could be cleared Sunday morning if they pass a point of care test.

The Raiders and Bucs were originally scheduled to play Sunday night, but to ensure there would be a night game in case it got postponed, the game was moved to 4:05 p.m. ET, and the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals game was moved into the night slot.

If the offensive linemen who were placed on the COVID list by the Raiders are not cleared to play Sunday, then Vegas may be forced to play with an offensive line comprised entirely of backups.

Against a Buccaneers defense that ranks third in the NFL in sacks this season, the Raiders could use their starting O-line more than ever.