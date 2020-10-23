NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Updated Standings After Thursday Night Football

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The NFC East remains a competitive four-team race at this point in the season. And while none of those teams rank among the NFL's best (or even the NFC's best), there should be some exciting, back-and-forth games as these teams face off against one another during the rest of the season.

That was the case on Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 22-21 on a go-ahead touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Boston Scott with 40 seconds remaining. The Eagles improved to 2-4-1, putting them narrowly ahead of the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) for first place in the NFC East.

It's possible the NFC East winner will end up having a losing record. Behind Philadelphia and Dallas are Washington (1-5) and the Giants (1-6).

Here's a look at the current NFL power rankings, followed by more on Thursday night's action.

Current NFL Power Rankings

1. Seattle Seahawks (5-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

3. Tennessee Titans (5-0)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0)

5. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)

7. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

8. Green Bay Packers (4-1)

9. Chicago Bears (5-1)

10. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

11. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

12. Cleveland Browns (4-2)

13. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

14. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)

15. Arizona Cardinals (4-2)

16. New England Patriots (2-3)

17. San Francisco 49ers (3-3)

18. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

19. Miami Dolphins (3-3)

20. Detroit Lions (2-3)

21. Dallas Cowboys (2-4)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1)

23. Denver Broncos (2-3)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)

25. Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1)

26. Atlanta Falcons (1-5)

27. Minnesota Vikings (1-5)

28. Houston Texans (1-5)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)

30. New York Giants (1-6)

31. Washington Football Team (1-5)

32. New York Jets (0-6)

Thursday Night Football Recap

The Eagles have been banged up on the offensive side of the football. On Thursday, they played without running back Miles Sanders (knee), tight ends Zach Ertz (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (ankle), and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot). However, they did get tackle Lane Johnson and wide receiver DeSean Jackson back for the game against the Giants.

Despite all this adversity, Philadelphia remains in the thick of the NFC East race. And while that's mostly because the other three teams have also struggled, it doesn't change the fact the Eagles have a path to securing a playoff spot this season.

Philadelphia also faced adversity late in Thursday's game. New York took a 21-10 lead on a two-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard with 6 minutes, 17 seconds to go. That didn't give the Eagles much time to respond.

However, the Giants' lead was cut to 21-16 on Wentz's three-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward with 4:38 to go. Philadelphia then forced New York to punt at the end of a five-play drive, which gave it enough time to drive 71 yards and win on Wentz's late pass to Scott.

"We never faltered. We never panicked. We knew we were gonna win," Scott said, according to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. "Carson led us, and it was a great team effort."

Although the Eagles offense has been short-handed, Wentz has found ways to keep them in games, especially of late. He's scored a rushing touchdown in five of their past six games and passed for multiple touchdowns each of the past three weeks.

And against the Giants, Wentz threw for a season-high 359 yards, his first 300-yard game of the season.

"He battled, faced adversity and hung in there," Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said, per Maaddi. "He's taking a step in the right direction to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league."

Wentz may need to keep playing that well in the coming weeks as the Eagles play more critical NFC East matchups. In Week 8, they'll take on the Cowboys. Then, after their Week 9 bye, they'll return to face the Giants again in Week 10.

If Philadelphia or one of the other NFC East teams gets hot and goes on a winning streak, perhaps the division race won't stay as competitive. But right now, divisional games are of utmost importance, and the Eagles had yet to win one before Thursday having lost their season opener at Washington.