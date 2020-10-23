NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest on Fred VanVleet, DeMar DeRozan Rumors, More

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Could Fred VanVleet and DeMar DeRozan be reunited on the Detroit Pistons?

It may be a storyline to track this offseason, as both players can hit free agency. It would certainly elevate the Pistons to a serious playoff contender if it happened.

We start with VanVleet, possibly the top free agent on the market. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported last week that the New York Knicks "are among the other teams with interest." VanVleet's stepfather, Joe Danforth, told Bondy he's heard rumors revolving around the Knicks, Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

He isn't the only one whose mentioned the Pistons in connection with VanVleet. Let's add DeMar DeRozan (he has a $27.7 million contract option with the San Antonio Spurs next season) into the mix when talking about Detroit, who would shock everybody if they land VanVleet and/or DeRozan.

It's something to keep an eye on, as an anonymous agent told Ben Standig and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

"DeMar doesn't like San Antonio and doesn't want to be there. If [DeRozan and VanVleet) leave, they land with Dwane Casey in Detroit. That relationship with the former coach is strong. Comes down to money (for VanVleet) and the situation in Toronto is rough with the taxes. VanVleet on the Pistons elevates his status as the number 1-2 guy on a team."

OK, but how realistic is it?

Well, probably not very. For one, VanVleet will be expected to return to Toronto. Why leave a contending team where you've thrived? None of the franchises mentioned above will get VanVleet closer to another title than Toronto.

For another, in the event VanVleet and DeRozan were interested in Detroit, the Pistons would have to clear some cap space to land them, with $37.4 million in practical cap space heading into next season, per Spotrac. That won't be enough to sign both VanVleet and DeRozan, though they could increase that number if Tony Snell opts out of his $12.1 million player option.

The other issue, however, is that players such as Snell might be disinclined to opt out of their contracts given what could be a depressed free-agent market given the uncertain financial standing of teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an agent told Standig and Vorkunov:

"I assume that every player, almost every player is going to opt-in. That's not common. I think it's uncommon that almost every player opts in, and I assume everyone opts in. I assume there is reduced player movement because of that. There's only a half dozen teams with cap space. ... And there are questions amongst those teams. Are they going to spend to the cap or are they not going to spend to the cap? ... I think there's going to be significantly less player movement than a normal year."

That could have a major impact on the market. Other intriguing names with player options include Mike Conley ($34.5 million), Gordon Hayward ($34.1 million), Andre Drummond ($28.7 million), Otto Porter Jr. ($28.4 million) and Nicolas Batum ($27.1 million), among others. The one player it won't affect is Anthony Davis, who will almost assuredly opt out and will almost assuredly sign a supermax contract of some variety with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But most of the aforementioned players may be more inclined to take their current salaries rather than risk taking a paycut in free agency. It will be a fascinating subplot this fall and winter, with the potential that the two major free agents this offseason are VanVleet and Danilo Gallinari.

Maybe DeRozan will take his chances if he truly doesn't like San Antonio and wants out at any cost. Blake Griffin and DeRozan would be an interesting one-two punch, though not one that would thrust the Pistons higher than a potential No. 8 seed in the top-heavy Eastern Conference.

But VanVleet would change that calculus a bit, giving the team a very nice big three to build around. It feels unlikely at best, but in the NBA, you just never know.