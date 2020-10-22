    Jack Harlow Releases 'Tyler Herro' Music Video Featuring Heat SG

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 22, 2020

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) shoots during the second half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Jack Harlow dropped his new single, "Tyler Herro," on Thursday:  

    The song is named after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who shined during his rookie year, most notably during a 2020 playoff run when he posted 16.0 points per game and helped his team earn an Eastern Conference title.

    Herro appears in the video alongside Harlow on a basketball court, and one of the song's lines features him:

    The two even exchanged jerseys, per a Harlow tweet:

    Harlow was born and raised in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and is a Louisville Cardinals fan, per TMZ Sports. Herro starred for the Kentucky Wildcats during his one year in Lexington before the Heat took him 13th overall in the 2019 draft. 

