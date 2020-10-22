Jack Harlow Releases 'Tyler Herro' Music Video Featuring Heat SG

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jack Harlow dropped his new single, "Tyler Herro," on Thursday:

The song is named after Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, who shined during his rookie year, most notably during a 2020 playoff run when he posted 16.0 points per game and helped his team earn an Eastern Conference title.

Herro appears in the video alongside Harlow on a basketball court, and one of the song's lines features him:

The two even exchanged jerseys, per a Harlow tweet:

Harlow was born and raised in Shelbyville, Kentucky, and is a Louisville Cardinals fan, per TMZ Sports. Herro starred for the Kentucky Wildcats during his one year in Lexington before the Heat took him 13th overall in the 2019 draft.