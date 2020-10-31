Jey Uso Joins Roman Reigns, Mysterio Drama Must Stop, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Following a hellacious pay-per-view, SmackDown presented its fallout. This October 30 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was all about moving forward, especially looking toward WWE Survivor Series 2020.

Roman Reigns remains WWE universal champion and was crowned the true Tribal Chief at WWE Hell in a Cell. His victory left dire consequences for Jey Uso, required to fall in line. Surprisingly, he saw the light and made a violent statement to Daniel Bryan's detriment.

The Mysterio family cannot seem to escape the drama. Murphy attempted to apologize for everything to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, but Seth Rollins caused more turmoil. Aalyah tried to take back the focus with a declaration of love, but this all is just growing worse by the hour.

Bianca Belair showed the WWE Universe why she was drafted so highly, dominantly winning against Natalya and Billie Kay to earn a Survivor Series spot. There looks to be a bright future on the horizon for The EST.

Lars Sullivan explained his mindset in a sit-down interview that bored more than anything. The Freak cannot seem to spark true excitement in anyone paying attention to the blue brand.

This show was a night of fresh talent and familiar stories. The stars that rose above made the most of the spotlight while others fell back in line.