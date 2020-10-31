Jey Uso Joins Roman Reigns, Mysterio Drama Must Stop, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Jey Uso Joins Roman Reigns, Mysterio Drama Must Stop, More WWE SmackDown FalloutOctober 31, 2020
Following a hellacious pay-per-view, SmackDown presented its fallout. This October 30 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was all about moving forward, especially looking toward WWE Survivor Series 2020.
Roman Reigns remains WWE universal champion and was crowned the true Tribal Chief at WWE Hell in a Cell. His victory left dire consequences for Jey Uso, required to fall in line. Surprisingly, he saw the light and made a violent statement to Daniel Bryan's detriment.
The Mysterio family cannot seem to escape the drama. Murphy attempted to apologize for everything to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, but Seth Rollins caused more turmoil. Aalyah tried to take back the focus with a declaration of love, but this all is just growing worse by the hour.
Bianca Belair showed the WWE Universe why she was drafted so highly, dominantly winning against Natalya and Billie Kay to earn a Survivor Series spot. There looks to be a bright future on the horizon for The EST.
Lars Sullivan explained his mindset in a sit-down interview that bored more than anything. The Freak cannot seem to spark true excitement in anyone paying attention to the blue brand.
This show was a night of fresh talent and familiar stories. The stars that rose above made the most of the spotlight while others fell back in line.
Jey Uso on Path to Dominant Heel Run Alongside Roman Reigns
Jey Uso went off on Roman Reigns at the start of the night, telling him that he hated him. However, after Jey defeated Daniel Bryan to earn a spot on the SmackDown men's Survivor Series team, he acknowledged The Tribal Chief and attacked The Planet's Champion. He splashed him through the announce table.
The big angle in WWE still delivers every week. Jey sold his anger and frustration, but he also did not look out of place when he chose to align with The Tribal Chief. He and Reigns have so much chemistry in the ring and on the mic.
WWE sees it fully as it is not just Reigns getting the rub. Jey has recently defeated top stars including AJ Styles, Sheamus and Bryan. He is doing so in dominant fashion. He has looked unstoppable, except against Reigns.
Even against The Tribal Chief, Reigns could never make him quit of his own accord. Jey has been made as a heel, and he and Reigns can be a dominant duo until the return of Jimmy Uso complicates things once again.
Even on weaker nights, Reigns and Jey have been holding down the fort. This was no exception. It was obvious who the stars of the show were from start to finish.
Bianca Belair Finally Turning into Title Contender
Bianca Belair fought Natalya and Billie Kay for a spot on the SmackDown women's Survivor Series team. She overcame both women locking her in submissions and took out The Queen of Harts. This allowed her to connect on the KOD for the win.
The EST is one of the most naturally gifted athletes to ever step into a WWE ring. She is strong, fast and flexible to the point that she can absolutely do anything. Only her husband Montez Ford matches her in terms of making the mundane look extraordinary.
The triple threat was purely set up as a showcase. She showed her resilience, her speed and her ingenuity to take the win. She and Natalya could certainly do more together sooner rather than later.
Survivor Series could very well be Belair's night. She has started to build momentum. She is the freshest star on the roster. She has built her character around being better than anyone else.
If she does take SmackDown all the way to the victory, it would certainly elevate her standing. Sasha Banks will need a new challenger soon, and The EST is completely undefeated since leaving NXT. This is a story that needs to come to fruition.
Mysterio Drama Has Run Past Its Expiration Date
Murphy attempted to apologize to Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but neither was interested. Seth Rollins offered Murphy and Aalyah a spot behind him. Dominik attacked The Messiah before getting into a brawl with Murphy. When Rey came to his son's aid, Aalyah said she loved Murphy and kissed him.
This storyline has run its course in the worst way. It went from overdramatic nonsense to genuinely awful. This week's segment was cringy and lifeless. Murphy is usually quite animated, but he was barely able to sell emotions. Aalyah showed a strong need for acting lessons before she can continue this story.
Rey and Dominik do not come off well in this either. No one looks good. Rollins wins because Rey cannot keep his family in line. One of the most likable talents in WWE's history looks like a bad father trying to demand his daughter's obedience.
Murphy and Aalyah could have worked with a more natural pair of talent. If there was any chemistry between them, this might be an angle. It could lead to a ridiculous wedding that goes horribly wrong. Instead, it just feels like Murphy is a sad puppy with one person that cares enough to scratch his head.
The age disparity between Murphy and Aalyah is awkward but not unheard of, but WWE should have scrapped this story the moment the two were in the same ring together. The whole story needs to end. It has far and away run its course.
WWE Cannot Sell Lars Sullivan
Lars Sullivan sat down with Corey Graves, explaining his history of being called The Freak. He had faced bullying and torment for too long. He was ready to unleash all his pent-up anger on his opponents in the ring.
This attempt to humanize The Freak did not work as well as WWE hoped. It is no one's fault beyond Sullivan, who is so completely unlikable. It's difficult to feel much positive emotion toward him, even when he seemingly pours his heart out.
He is a big man with in-ring ability that rivals some of the absolute best of his size. However, he has limited personality, and everyone knows what he is like outside of the ring. The WWE Universe is not clambering to see what he can do.
This interview was fine but bland, an attempt to mimic better personal interviews of the past. If SmackDown wants to make something of Sullivan, he will have to show so much more than he has as a character.