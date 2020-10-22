Grizzlies' Ja Morant Jokes About Low NBA 2K21 Ratings, Says He's 'Probably a 72'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

It's a yearly tradition: NBA 2K releases its player ratings for the upcoming season, and the league's players deride their ranking, which they feel should be higher.

This year the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young entered the fray, unhappy with his 88 overall mark, and when NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant joined the conversation, the Memphis Grizzlies star sarcastically noted he expected to be rated a 72:

Here are some of the other NBA2K notable ratings NBA 2K21 released Thursday:

LeBron James: 98 (top overall)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 97

James Harden: 96

Kevin Durant: 95

Stephen Curry: 95

Damian Lillard: 95

Luka Doncic: 94

Jimmy Butler: 93

Kyrie Irving: 90

Jayson Tatum: 90

Klay Thompson: 89

Donovan Mitchell: 88

Devin Booker: 88

Rudy Gobert: 87

Jamal Murray: 87

Kemba Walker: 86

Jaylen Brown: 86

Zion Williamson: 86

We'll have to wait to see where Morant ends up. Surely, after his superb rookie season, he'll be a lot higher than a 72.