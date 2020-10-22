    Utah Reaches Settlement, Admits Fault in Death of Heptathlete Lauren McCluskey

    University of Utah President Ruth Watkins, right, puts on her mask as Jill McCluskey, the mother of slain University of Utah student-athlete Lauren McCluskey speaks during a press conference announcing they have reached a settlement in their lawsuit against the university Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    The University of Utah announced Thursday has reached a settlement agreement with the family of Lauren McCluskey, a track and field athlete who was killed two years ago. 

    Per ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the school announced a $13.5 million settlement and admitted university employees did not take the necessary steps to help protect McCluskey before she was shot and killed by Melvin Shawn Rowland in Oct. 2018. 

    "The university acknowledges and deeply regrets that it did not handle Lauren's case as it should have and that, at the time, its employees failed to fully understand and respond appropriately to Lauren's situation, Utah president Ruth Watkins said in a written statement. "As a result, we failed Lauren and her family."

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

