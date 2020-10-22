Utah Reaches Settlement, Admits Fault in Death of Heptathlete Lauren McCluskey

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The University of Utah announced Thursday has reached a settlement agreement with the family of Lauren McCluskey, a track and field athlete who was killed two years ago.

Per ESPN's T.J. Quinn, the school announced a $13.5 million settlement and admitted university employees did not take the necessary steps to help protect McCluskey before she was shot and killed by Melvin Shawn Rowland in Oct. 2018.

"The university acknowledges and deeply regrets that it did not handle Lauren's case as it should have and that, at the time, its employees failed to fully understand and respond appropriately to Lauren's situation, Utah president Ruth Watkins said in a written statement. "As a result, we failed Lauren and her family."

