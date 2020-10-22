Boris Becker Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Trophies from Debt Collectors

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tennis legend Boris Becker appeared in a London court on Thursday to deny all counts related to his ongoing criminal bankruptcy case.

Becker already pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of failing to properly disclose his financial assets. The Guardian's Haroon Siddique reported he's facing nine new charges "that allege he hid some of the spoils of his playing career to avoid them being sold to settle debts."

The six-time Grand Slam champion's trophies from winning the 1991 and 1996 Australian Opens and two of his three Wimbledon triumphs (1985 and 1989) are among the hardware he's alleged to be concealing.

Siddique wrote that during his recent court appearance Becker "spoke only to confirm his name, deny all 28 counts and to confirm that he understood he would face arrest if he did not appear for the trial." Proceedings are slated to begin on Sept. 13, 2021.

A London court ruled Becker to be bankrupt in June 2017, with registrar Christine Derrett citing a "historic debt." As part of the decision, the 52-year-old had to begin turning over assets to bankruptcy trustees to help settle his outstanding commitments.

In addition to his aforementioned Grand Slam titles, Becker is alleged to have hid memorabilia connected to the 1985 and 1989 President's Cups, the 1988 and 1989 Davis Cups, and his gold medal from winning the men's doubles competition at the 1992 Summer Olympics.