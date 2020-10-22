    Wayne Gretzky Selling 13,300 Square-Foot California Mansion for $23 Million

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020

    Former NHL hockey player Wayne Gretzky attends a promotional event for the Beijing Kunlun Red Star hockey team in his role as global ambassador for the team, part of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Gretzky says the NHL should again allow its players to compete in the Winter Olympics because sending the world's top hockey players is
    Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

    Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has put his luxurious mansion located in Thousand Oaks, California up for sale.

    Per TMZ Sports, Gretzky is currently listing the 13,300-square foot house for $22.9 million. 

    Gretzky originally owned the house when it was built in 2002 through 2007 before selling it to former Major League Baseball All-Star Lenny Dykstra. The property was sold to Index Investors three years later after Dykstra filed for bankruptcy. 

    In April 2018, Gretzky bought back the mansion for $13.5 million. 

    The home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two guest houses. Its other amenities include a gym, screening room for movies, tennis court and an entertainment area outdoors. 

    Gretzky has kept himself busy since retiring from the NHL in 1999. He opened the Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery and Distillery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, three years ago. 

