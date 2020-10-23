World Series 2020 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Dodgers vs. Rays Game 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

As much as fans may relish a daily fix of postseason baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays sorely needed a day off.

On their path to the World Series, both participants played seven-game championship series in as many days. Neither Tyler Glasnow nor Blake Snell completed the fifth inning for the Rays in Game 1 or Game 2, and the Dodgers deployed seven pitchers in Wednesday's 6-4 loss.

While the entire Fall Classic is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, MLB installed two off days that would have previously been necessary for travel. As a result, each squad can refresh its bullpen behind a fully rested starter.

With the series even at 1-1, Charlie Morton will look to continue his strong postseason for the Rays. The Dodgers will counter with Walker Buehler, who saved their season with a gem in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Friday's Game 3 clash could prove a pivotal turning point in the World Series.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dodgers vs. Rays: Game 3

When: Friday, October 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (LAD) vs. Charlie Morton (TB)

Preview

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

A prolific rotation trio has often been cited as Tampa Bay's strongest weapon as it aims to attain its first-ever World Series title. That strength hasn't always surfaced. Snell and Glasnow have issued 14 walks each in five starts apiece, allowing a combined 12 home runs in 48 innings.

Morton, however, keeps delivering on the grand stage.

The 36-year-old righty held the Houston Astros scoreless in two American League Championship starts, including a Game 7 masterpiece that saw him navigate 5.2 innings in just 66 pitches. He improved his career playoff ERA to 2.84 in the process.

Removing him during that dominant performance was not a popular decision, but it's one Rays manager Kevin Cash would likely make again. Morton has not finished the sixth frame in a start all year. In many cases, that's the plan rather than a letdown; he has a career 5.36 ERA when working through a batting order for the third time, per FanGraphs.

The move would be easier to defend in a similar situation Friday night since Tampa Bay's heavily taxed top relievers had Thursday to recharge. Peter Fairbanks and Diego Castillo have a combined 25 strikeouts with just four runs allowed in 18.2 innings this October.

Yet it will be interesting to see whether Nick Anderson sees another high-leverage opportunity. After allowing two runs (one earned) in 16.1 regular-season innings, the hard-throwing righty has ceded at least one run in each of his past five appearances.

While Anderson surrendered a home run to Will Smith in Game 2, he first bailed out Snell by fanning Justin Turner to end the fifth. Per MLB.com's Adam Berry, Cash still has confidence in Anderson, whom he is prepared to use as early as needed.

"When the game's on the line and he's available, we're going to go to him," Cash said.

Like Snell, who has a 3.33 ERA amid control issues this postseason, Buehler has been effectively wild in October. After flirting with disaster with four free passes in his NLDS turn against the San Diego Padres, he relinquished a career-high five walks in Game 1's NLCS loss to the Atlanta Braves. He nevertheless forfeited just one run each time.

The 26-year-old righty remedied those control woes in his most recent start, allowing no walks in six shutout frames to beat the Braves. He even showed an extra gear when needing to pitch out of trouble:

With the Dodgers taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to games not started by Buehler and Clayton Kershaw, they need their young ace at his finest.

While Cash utilized Anderson, Fairbanks and Castillo in Game 2, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to save his premier relievers for another day. Kenley Jansen and Blake Treinen have yet to appear in this series, so it would probably take a true blowout for them to stay sidelined Friday.

Talks of Jansen's demise have been greatly exaggerated. He nearly squandered a three-run lead to the San Diego Padres on October 7 before getting yanked with two out in the ninth. However, he then tossed three perfect innings in the NLCS.

Even if the 33-year-old closer is past his peak, Jansen still needs to factor prominently into the rest of this series. That should start Friday regardless of whether the Dodgers can hand him a save situation.