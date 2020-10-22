NFL Week 7 Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The nicest way you can spin the current state of the NFC East is that it is competitive.

In Week 7, the quartet of below average teams face off and two will have a chance to gain some separation in the division that owns a combined 5-18-1 record.

The familiarity between the four franchises could help you pick out some of the best prop bets of the weekend, starting with Thursday's clash between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles offense is depleted due to injuries, but there is a healthy player set for a larger role who has a history of torching the Giants defense.

Washington will try to become the latest team to gash Dallas' defense, but its poor scoring record may turn you away from it and in the direction of the under.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

All Times ET; Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia (-4.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network) (Over/Under: 45)

Sunday, October 25

Buffalo (-13.5) at New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)

Cleveland (-3) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 50)

Pittsburgh at Tennessee (-1) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 50.5)

Carolina at New Orleans (-7.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 51)

Dallas at Washington (-1) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 46)

Detroit at Atlanta (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 55.5)

Green Bay (-3.5) at Houston (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 57)

Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona (4:05 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 56)

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers (-7.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 49)

Kansas City (-9.5) at Denver (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 46)

San Francisco at New England (-1.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 43.5)

Tampa Bay (-4) at Las Vegas (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 52)

Monday, October 26

Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (-6) (8:15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 45)

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Prop Bet Predictions

Boston Scott Total Yards (Over 71.5)

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Boston Scott will slide into a high volume role in the Philadelphia offense with Miles Sanders sidelined.

Although the running back does not have a large sample size of results for us to project what his Week 7 performance will look like, he has been successful against the Giants in a short span.

Scott had 29 rushes and was targeted on 12 occasions in two meetings with the Giants in 2019. He totaled 128 yards in Week 14 and 138 yards in Week 17.

The 25-year-old should be fresh for Thursday night since he had a low usage rate over the first six weeks with Sanders controlling the touches.

Sanders earned 71 carries and received 25 targets from Carson Wentz before suffering his injury in Week 6's loss to Baltimore.

If Wentz calls on Scott in a similar manner Thursday, he may easily eclipse his total yards prop of 71.5.

New York's poor defense against running backs could aid that total going over. The Giants conceded the sixth-most receiving yards to running backs and allowed 139 total yards to Washington's J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson in Week 6.

If those trends keep up Thursday, Scott could be in for a massive night and may help the Eagles earn their second win of the season.

Dallas at Washington 1st Half Total (Under 22.5)

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Dallas' defense may finally catch a break in Week 7.

The Cowboys conceded 36.3 points per game and allowed over 400 total yards to four of their six opponents.

Washington failed to reach 20 points in four of its last five contests and turned the ball on 10 occasions.

Kyle Allen put up decent numbers with 280 passing yards in the Week 6 loss to the Giants, but Washington managed 10 first-half points. The Football Team produced the same total against the Los Angeles Rams and did not score in the second half.

Dallas' offense was ineffective with Andy Dalton under center Monday night. The former Cincinnati quarterback led the Cowboys to 344 total yards, 10 points and four turnovers. Two of the giveaways were Dalton's fault and Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice.

If the Cowboys experience more issues Sunday, they could contribute a low-scoring first half, and after Week 6, it seems hard to trust Dalton and Allen to lead a cohesive offensive attack for two quarters, let alone an entire game.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

