Best and Worst Fits for Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick LaMelo Ball

0 of 8

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Depending on which team takes LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA draft, his career could go in a handful of different directions.

He's an interesting fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who'll consider the point guard with the No. 1 overall pick. But he's not a lock to go first, and the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls should all be considered suitors.

Nobody expects Ball to fall outside the top four. However, it is possible an unexpected team could trade up to grab the exciting 6'7" playmaker.

Based on Ball's strengths, weaknesses and mentality, as well as teams' rosters and styles, we pinpointed the best and worst fits, including franchises that could try to move up for him.