Jaguars' James Robinson Reportedly Won't Play vs. Bears with Ankle Injury

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, has rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores. The 22-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the 1-13 Jags, who have lost 13 straight after a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Robinson starred for the Redbirds in college, amassing 4,444 career rushing yards, including 1,899 in his senior year in 2019. He was named a Walter Payton Award finalist after amassing 18 touchdowns as well. He missed three games during his freshman year with a calf injury but was otherwise a workhorse in the team's backfield for much of his collegiate career.

The seven-round NFL draft came and went without commissioner Roger Goodell calling the 5'10", 220-pound back's name, but Robinson quickly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jags.

He was named the team's starter after Leonard Fournette was released and immediately made an impact with 446 scrimmage yards in his first four games.

Unfortunately, the Jags have struggled on both sides of the ball in 2020, leading to their last-place record. However, Robinson appears to have at least settled the running back spot for the near future, as the Jags continue their rebuilding process.

His absence will leave a massive void considering he has logged 240 of the team's 304 total carries.