    Jaguars' James Robinson Reportedly Won't Play vs. Bears with Ankle Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 26, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson won't play Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Robinson, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, has rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores. The 22-year-old has been one of the few bright spots for the 1-13 Jags, who have lost 13 straight after a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

    Robinson starred for the Redbirds in college, amassing 4,444 career rushing yards, including 1,899 in his senior year in 2019. He was named a Walter Payton Award finalist after amassing 18 touchdowns as well. He missed three games during his freshman year with a calf injury but was otherwise a workhorse in the team's backfield for much of his collegiate career.

    The seven-round NFL draft came and went without commissioner Roger Goodell calling the 5'10", 220-pound back's name, but Robinson quickly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jags.

    He was named the team's starter after Leonard Fournette was released and immediately made an impact with 446 scrimmage yards in his first four games.

    Unfortunately, the Jags have struggled on both sides of the ball in 2020, leading to their last-place record. However, Robinson appears to have at least settled the running back spot for the near future, as the Jags continue their rebuilding process.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    His absence will leave a massive void considering he has logged 240 of the team's 304 total carries.

    Related

      Report: Browns WRs May Miss Jets Game

      Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins considered 'high-risk close contacts' to COVID-19

      Report: Browns WRs May Miss Jets Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Browns WRs May Miss Jets Game

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Have COVID-19 Case

      Cleveland is closing team facility and delaying flight to New Jersey to conduct contact tracing

      Browns Have COVID-19 Case
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Have COVID-19 Case

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Jaguars Wire

      Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Jaguars Wire
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Jaguars Wire

      Alyssa Barbieri
      via Bears Wire

      Jags RB James Robinson to miss Week 16's game against the Bears

      Jags RB James Robinson to miss Week 16's game against the Bears
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Jags RB James Robinson to miss Week 16's game against the Bears

      James Johnson
      via Jaguars Wire