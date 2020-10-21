Deshaun Watson Shuts Down Texans Trade Rumors: 'Nobody's Going Anywhere'

Brett Coomer/Associated Press

Houston Texans wideout Randall Cobb didn't exactly squash any trade rumors involving his potential departure on Wednesday. So quarterback Deshaun Watson did it for him.

Cobb told reporters regarding any trade speculation: "I've seen crazier things happen. I bought a house here so I planned on being here for the long haul. We'll see how it all plays out. There was a conversation after practice that took place. We'll see."

But Watson was quick to note that "nobody's going anywhere" in his press conference:

The 2020 season couldn't have started much worse for the Texans. The team is 1-5 after Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans and major changes have already taken place, with head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien fired earlier in the season.

The playoffs may not be entirely out of the picture, though recovering from such a poor start would be something of a miracle. And a division title is almost certainly out of the picture, with the Titans starting 5-0 after reaching the AFC Championship last season and the Indianapolis Colts currently sitting at 4-2.

Add in the fact that seven AFC teams are 4-2 or better to start the season—or that the Texans still have the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, the Colts twice and the Titans once on the schedule—and Houston's playoff odds don't look great.

The one positive for Houston is that Watson appears to be finding chemistry with his DeAndre Hopkins-less receiving corps. In the past three weeks he's thrown for 994 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also been sacked just six times in that span, down from the 13 sacks he took in the first three games.

His receivers have performed better as well. Will Fuller V has 16 catches for 289 yards and three scores in those games. Brandin Cooks has 17 receptions for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the past two games.

Cobb hasn't seen the same bump, with a pedestrian 22 catches for 277 yards and two scores across six games. He's clearly the third option in the passing game at this point. But the targets will continue to come, considering Houston's woeful defensive play means the offense is going to have to win shootouts.

Watson doesn't seem to mind, as he told reporters:

"We always want to score touchdowns when we touch the ball. That's our idea, regardless of what the situation of the game is. You know, my idea is to get points on the board every drive, and if we don't have that mentality, then we're doing something wrong. So we gotta continue to do that and score as many points as we want to. If we could score 100 points, I would. It's nothing with the team or anything like that."

Cobb may not be the most important part of Houston's offense in its quest to score 100 points a game, but if Watson's word holds any pull with the front office, the veteran wideout isn't going anywhere.