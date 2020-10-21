    NFL Could Push Super Bowl Back 4 Weeks into March, Packers' Mark Murphy Says

    An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game with the Kansas City Chiefs logo that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place Feb. 7, but it could be moved as late as March 7 if needed.

    "We could move the Super Bowl back as far as four weeks," Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy told Packers Everywhere. "Obviously, we'd prefer not to do that, but you do have that flexibility if we run into a number of outbreaks with different teams or if we have to kind of move the schedule back."

    The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and the arena has full openings over the subsequent four weeks to move the event.

    Two games during the 2020 regular season have already been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while one of them required multiple changes to schedule.

    Adjusting the schedule could get harder as the year continues, especially with some teams having already used their bye.

    Commissioner Roger Goodell has indicated the league could add an 18th week to make up postponed games.

    "Flexibility is going to be critical," Goodell said last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The league canceled the Pro Bowl, providing another week to push back postseason games if needed.

    Moving the Super Bowl would likely be a last resort, but it's important to have contingency plans with so many unknowns.

    The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots each dealt with outbreaks of the coronavirus this season but were back on track last week. Other organizations have had positive tests but have prevented teamwide spreads.

