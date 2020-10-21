Eagles' Fletcher Cox Agrees to Restructured Contract; Creates $5.7M in Cap Space

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles restructured five-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox's contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates reported the move freed up more than $5.7 million in salary cap space.

Cox signed a six-year, $103 million extension with the Eagles in 2016.

Philadelphia is staring down the barrel of a brutal cap situation in 2021, when Spotrac projects the team to be nearly $68 million in the red. In June, The Athletic's Zach Berman floated the idea of restructuring Cox's contract to help alleviate the situation.

The two sides had already amended his deal in 2018.

Based on Yates' reporting, it doesn't appear the Eagles did anything to alter Cox's payout in 2021 and 2022. He stands to collect base salaries of $15 million and $16.1 million while counting for $22.4 million and $22.3 million against the cap.

Yates referenced how the Eagles' newfound cap flexibility can help next season, but the team might be seeking to add immediate reinforcements.

While Philadelphia is 1-4-1 through six games, it remains firmly in the playoff hunt thanks to the sorry state of the NFC East.

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-4 and looked like a mess in their first game without Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback. Ezekiel Elliott had two fumbles to increase his season total to an NFL-high five, and Andy Dalton went 34-of-54 for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite their record, the Eagles might be in the driver's seat in the division. As much as rolling money over makes sense for general manager Howie Roseman, one trade could be enough to help tip the scales in the NFC East race.