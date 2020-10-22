Fantasy Football Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

As is the case every week, it's time to strap on the jet pack, kick on the turbocharger, send things into hyperdrive, peel off a few more tired metaphors for going fast and answer some app questions rapid-fire style.

Have more Week 7 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a couple of hours there each Friday and Saturday to help readers set their lineups.

josiemc63 needs flex help: "PPR. Should I start David Johnson or [Tee] Higgins with Bengals?"

After Tee Higgins blew up with six catches for 125 yards last week against the Indianapolis Colts, he's a tempting option. But David Johnson (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300) of the Houston Texans has quietly been a solid RB2, hitting 90 total yards or finding the end zone in five of six games so far this season.

dhyl_chill1 has to pick wide receivers: "Need to start 3 WR out of Amari Cooper, OBJ, Keenan [Allen], [Tyler] Boyd or [Travis] Fulgham."

Keenan Allen (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) of the Chargers is one of the most-targeted wideouts in the NFL and a must-start. Tyler Boyd (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400) of the Bengals is another easy "yes" as Cincinnati's most productive wideout and a top-20 fantasy option. Philadelphia's Travis Fulgham just doesn't boast the resume of the rest of these players. That leaves Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns and Amari Cooper (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900) of the Dallas Cowboys, and after posting a 7/79/1 line with Andy Dalton under center, it's the latter who gets the nod.

It's a tricky running back question for mattyice1531: "Start [Jerick] McKinnon or Boston [Scott]?"

Both of these young running backs have value because of injuries ahead of them. The San Francisco 49ers are playing much better offensively, which favors McKinnon. But the Philadelphia Eagles have a much better fantasy matchup for running backs, so Boston Scott (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600) is the better play against the New York Giants.

With Lamar Jackson on bye, ben_nguyen24 needs a spot-starter under center: "Joe Burrow or Kyle Allen?"

The Dallas Cowboys are so atrocious defensively that rational human beings are considering starting Kyle Allen on purpose in fantasy leagues. Don't. The first time Joe Burrow (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500) and the Bengals played the Browns in 2020, the rookie set season highs in both yardage (316) and touchdowns (three).

It's back to the running backs with JTM424: "Which two of these three RBs should I play. [Devonta] Freeman, [Devin] Singletary, [Justin] Jackson?"

Jackson is intriguing given a plus matchup with a Jacksonville Jaguars team allowing the fifth-most PPR points to running backs. But his workload is much less certain than either Devonta Freeman (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800) of the Giants or Devin Singletary (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800) of the Buffalo Bills, so he's the odd man out here.

mychalkell is looking for a Week 7 starter at tight end: "Gronk or Evan Engram?"

Rob Gronkowski's matchup with a Las Vegas Raiders team giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends has already been mentioned. Evan Engram (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200) of the New York Giants faces an Eagles team surrendering the fourth-most PPR points to the position. May the fantasy gods have mercy on my soul given what a dud he's been this year, but Engram is the guy.

Lastly, 17_ansh has a quarterback quandary: "[Gardner] Minshew or [Ryan] Tannehill?"

I led this column off by talking up Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans as an underrated fantasy asset. But Gardner Minshew II (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900) of the Jacksonville Jaguars has quietly been a top-10 fantasy option in his own right and draws a matchup with a Los Angeles Chargers team that has given up the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. It's mustache time, baby!

