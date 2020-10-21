Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season has been an unpredictable one, especially for fantasy football enthusiasts. If your fantasy campaign has been defined by key injuries, unexpected slumps and strange coaching decisions, you're not alone.

The list of players on injured reserve right now—including Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Courtland Sutton—could be the foundation of a fantasy all-star squad. With other stars like Michael Thomas, George Kittle, Julio Jones and now Zach Ertz missing time at various points, the waiver wire has been a life-saver for many a manager.

The wire is going to be a valuable tool again in Week 7. In addition to injuries, the week has four teams—the Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens—on bye. This means that players like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, DeVante Parker, Jonathan Taylor and Lamar Jackson won't be available.

Managers will likely have to dig deep for replacements at this point in the season, and so, we're here to examine some deep sleepers worth targeting. First, though, let's run down the top 50 point-per-reception (PPR) plays for Week 7.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet

1, DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

3. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

8. Mike Davis, RB, Carolina Panthers

9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

10. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

11. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

13. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

14. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

15. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

16. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

17. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

18. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

19. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

20. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

21. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

23. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

24. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

25. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

26. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

27. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

29. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

31. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

32. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

33. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

35. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

36. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

37. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

38. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

39. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

40. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

41. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

42. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

43. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

44. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

45. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

46. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

47. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

48. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

49. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

50. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Deep Sleepers to Target on Waiver Wire

Kyle Allen, QB, Washington Football Team



Adam Hunger/Associated Press

If you're desperate for a one-week streamer at quarterback, it might be worth taking a look at Washington Football Team signal-caller Kyle Allen. Allen isn't likely to be a top-10 QB in Week 7—remember, we're looking at deep options—but he should be a serviceable starter in a pinch.

Allen played his first full game for Washington in Week 6, and he finished with 280 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had eight rushing yards. While these aren't tremendous numbers, they're far from the worst we saw during the week.

This week, Allen and Washington will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked scoring defense. Allen should have a good chance of topping 300 yards with a couple of touchdowns to boot. This is some solid production for managers facing the bye-week blues.

Allen is rostered in just 3 percent of Yahoo leagues and 2 percent of ESPN leagues.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Managers with the likes of Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Marquise Brown on bye may want to take a look at Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick. The third-year receiver has really come on for the Broncos over the last two weeks and has earned the trust of quarterback Drew Lock.

"He's going to make a lot of plays for us," Lock said, per Jon Heath of Broncos Wire. "I just appreciate him being on the team and excited he's on the team."

Patrick had 113 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 4. He had four catches for 101 yards against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

While Patrick isn't quite as deep a sleeper as Allen, he might not be on the radar of casual fantasy fans. He's currently rostered in just 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 27 percent of ESPN leagues.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

There's a little bit of uncertainty with Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott. While he showed some flashes last year (4.0 yards per carry, 24 receptions) he hasn't had more than nine carries in a game this season.

This trend is going to change in Week 7, though, as starting back Miles Sanders is set to miss Thursday's game against the New York Giants.

With Sanders out, Scott should get the start against a Giants defense that is good (16th in points allowed) but not great. Don't expect Scott to be a high-end RB play, but he's a starter for the week likely available on the wire.

Scott is rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 12 percent of ESPN leagues.

Other Wavier-Wire Wire Targets for Week 7

1. Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Mile Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Adam Humphries, WR, Tennessee Titans

7. Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

8. Randall Cobb, WR, Houston Texans

9. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Lamical Perine, RB, New York Jets

*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.