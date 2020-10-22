Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The dawn of Week 7 in 2020 doesn't necessarily mean teams are rounding into midseason form. Injuries and facility shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic have made it difficult to get a read on some franchises.

The New England Patriots, for instance, find themselves with a losing record this late into the season for the first time since 2002. With no Tom Brady and just two practices to prepare for the Denver Broncos, the former juggernaut suffered a disappointing loss to the lowly Broncos in Week 6.

The uncertainty also means the opportunity to bounce-back from that kind of performance. Their Week 7 counterpart is a great example. The San Francisco 49ers got back in the win column last week after back-to-back embarrassing losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

Here's a look at the complete slate of games for Week 7, the latest lines and a few player props worth looking at for Thursday night's Giants-Eagles tilt.

Week 7 Schedule, Odds and Picks

Thursday, October 22

Giants at Eagles (-4.5), O/U: 44.5, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 25

Steelers (-2) at Titans, O/U: 52.5, 1 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Washington (-1), O/U: 47.5, 1 p.m. ET

Bills (-13.5) at Jets, OU: 45, 1 p.m. ET

Panthers at Saints (-7.5), O/U: 51, 1 p.m. ET

Packers (-3.5) at Texans, O/U: 57, 1 p.m. ET

Browns (-3.5) at Bengals, O/U: 50, 1 p.m. ET

Lions at Falcons (-2.5), O/U: 56.5, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks (-3) at Cardinals, O/U: 56, 4:05 p.m. ET

Jaguars at Chargers (-7.5), O/U: 49.5, 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers at Patriots (-2.5), O/U: 44.5, 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs (-9.5) at Broncos, O/U: 47, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buccaneers (-2.5) at Raiders, O/U: 53, 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, October 26

Bears at Rams (-6), O/U: 44.5, 8:15 p.m. ET

Odds and prop bets obtained via DraftKings. Picks against the spread in bold.

Spread Picks and Props

Seahawks (-3) over Cardinals

No matter how you figure it out, the Seahawks have to be toward the top of anyone's NFC power rankings. Russell Wilson is at the peak of his powers this season, and the defense is doing enough to keep team's from matching their firepower on offense.

This week, they find themselves in a matchup against a red-hot Cardinals team looking to prove they belong in the upper echelon of the NFC West. It would be easy to take the Cards at home in an important game coming off an impressive 38-10 win over the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

But that game may actually work against them in this spot. Arizona is making the short turnaround from Monday night to the following Sunday morning, while the Seahawks are coming off a bye week in which they had extra time to get healthy and prepare for the Cardinals.

Arizona did claim a 27-13 win in Seattle last season, but Wilson, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are playing on another level this year. The offense has helped propel the Seahawks to a 5-0 record straight up and a 4-1 record against the spread, per TeamRankings.

Expect that to continue on Sunday.

Daniel Jones Over 232.5 Passing Yards

It's understandable if you're dubious backing Daniel Jones. The former Duke Blue Devil's play has been sporadic at best this season. Going against a defense that just held Lamar Jackson to 186 yards through the air, it would be hard to imagine too many people jumping on the over here.

But perhaps they should. The Eagles have given up over 232.5 yards passing in four of their six games. The list of quarterbacks to do it isn't necessarily a murderers' row either. Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, a combination of Nick Mullens and C.J. Beatherd (ouch) and Ben Roethlisberger all eclipsed the mark.

The Eagles offense is banged-up right now. Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz were recently added to the list of players they will be missing from the offensive side of the ball. The odds that Philadelphia is able to dominate the time of possession are slim.

That should afford the Giants the opportunity to stay in the game. With limited options in the running game and Sterling Shepard possibly returning, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Jones has the potential to put up some numbers on Thursday night.

Buffalo Bills Over 29.5 Points vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills offense has hit a snag in the last two weeks. Back-to-back losses to the Titans (42-16) and Chiefs (26-17) have quarterback Josh Allen back under the microscope and the once 4-0 team sitting at 4-2 with considerable wind out of their sales.

But the New York Jets are the cure to a variety of ailments. That includes an offense that has failed to get in a rhythm.

The Bills' strong start was kicked off by a 27-17 win over the Jets. The question now lies in whether New York has gotten any better at defense from that opening week game.

That's a big no. The Jets are 24th in league in defensive DVOA and can't depend on their 31st-ranked offense to shoulder any of the load.

Buffalo—on the other hand—is looking to get back to where they were offensively in games 2-4 in which they scored 30 points or more in each contest. When Allen and Co. are able to get things clicking, those are the numbers they are capable of putting up.

With the Jets in tank mode and much less hopeful than they were in Week 1, it's safe to assume the Bills will put up even more points this time around.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.